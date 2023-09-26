For what feels like a month straight, Cody Rhodes attempted to talk to the WWE Universe about his decision to help Jey Uso make his way onto RAW and what it could mean for the future.

While Rhodes didn't get too far in his conversing, as getting interrupted in this particular conversation has become something of a trend as of late, he did use his admittedly limited time to take one heck of a shot at none other than Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and anyone who believes The Bloodline are only in the third inning of their story.

“Welcome to Monday Night RAW! For those watching from home, will you indulge me for a moment, I'd like to turn my back to the camera because I want to see everybody here in a very sold-out Ontario, California!” Cody Rhodes said to the fans in Ontario.

“I have been interrupted two weeks in a row trying to broach this subject, so I'm going to cut to the chase, the subject being Jey Uso. Jey Uso coming to Monday Night RAW means somebody is going to be drafted over to Friday Night SmackDown. It also means a very disgruntled locker room; a bunch of folks who thought I should just let Jey sink. That's not me. That is not me and no, Jey Uso and I are not best friends, and perhaps there are other reasons why I would want Jey Uso here, I don't know, something tells me we're not in the third inning anymore, boys.

“And regardless, I wasn't going to stand by and watch a man get jumped by three others for making the right decision. And the right decision was turning down the Judgment Day. The Judgment Day, undoubtedly the most toxic faction in the history…”

Dang, now that is a little something for the internet wrestling nerds who have been looking for an inkling as to what direction WWE is heading in Rhodes' pursuit of #FinishingTheStory. Unfortunately, before Rhodes could dig any deeper into things, the members of Judgment Day marched down to the ring and cut him off, attempting to instead discuss their current beef instead of Rhodes' relationship with the “Tribal Chief.”

“Cody, Cody, Cody, Cody, why do you always have to stick your nose in Judgment Day's business?” Finn Balor asked.

“Yeah Cody, last week, we gave Jey an opportunity to join a real family but you just can't help yourself,” Damian Priest added. “He turned us down, he got dealt with, but you had to come out and save the day because everything's always about Cody, right?”

After attempting to let “Dirty” Dom speak his peace, Rhodes cut back in himself, noting that he doesn't think the Judgment Day won't be as tight as they claim to be when the Ls start rolling in.

“Do you know what? Senor Money in the Bank mentioned real family, the Judgment Day being a real family, but Dom, you've got a real family, and they can't stand you. And the bigger question, because this is Monday Night RAW, if the three of you want to step in the ring and get it, I'm absolutely game, but before, let me ask you a question, all of you, defending your championships tonight, what happens when Mami comes back, what happens when Rhea Ripley returns and you guys are empty handed?”

Unfortunately for Rhodes, his prediction of the Judgment Day leaving RAW with all of the titles didn't come to pass, as Mysterio beat Dragon Lee in a surprisingly clean contest, and his spot with the NXT North American Championship is set until NXT No Mercy, where he will wrestle… somebody after the firing of Mustafa Ali. And as for who will be leaving RAW for SmackDown? Well, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see.

Bischoff thinks Cody Rhodes should be “The Guy” post-Roman Reigns.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes' pursuit of Roman Reigns, Eric Bischoff was asked who he thinks should be the guy when the “Tribal Chief” steps aside: LA Knight or the “American Nightmare?”

Though Bischoff is a huge fan of Knight, he believes Rhodes remains the man-in-waiting as part of the WWE Universe and should remain as such unless something incredible happens.

“There's probably multiple answers to that. There's no wrong answer. I think for the future, LA Knight. I think LA Knight's gonna end up being a massive star. He's not yet. He's a big star. He's a huge star, but he's not as big as he's going to be in the future. So, he is a massive star in the waiting room. Roman Reigns certainly is the man right now. That's where the focus is. Cody's got to be the guy. As of right now, Cody is the future of WWE, over the next 24 to 36 months for sure. What happens after that? Who knows. Injuries, other opportunities, other stars that come out of the woodwork, kind of like LA Knight has, you know, who knows what the future is?” Eric Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast via Fightful.

“I would imagine, again, I don't talk to anybody in WWE about creative stuff, but I would imagine most of the planning and the conversations are all around Cody and what's going to happen at WrestleMania. By that metric alone, I would say Cody.”

Should Rhodes remain the next “Guy” in the WWE Universe? Or should they pivot to another fast riser like LA Knight? Fans will have to wait and see how the rest of the ball game shakes out.