Sami Zayn has pretty much reached the pinnacle – lowercase p – of professional wrestling at this point in his career.

Sure, he hasn't won “the big one” in WWE, having to grapple with the realization that he may never be “the chosen guy” in the top promotion in the world as a result, but he's come darn close, main eventing WrestleMania alongside his best friend and becoming the tag team that unseated The Usos after their record-breaking run with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship along the way.

Elevating himself considerably due to his part in The Bloodline, a storyline the “Underdog from the Underground” compared to The Sopranos after WrestleMania 39, Zayn revealed to Ryan Satin on Out Of Character that he's caught the acting bug as a result, with the Tag Team Champ going so far as to discuss the prospects of pursuing the craft in a more professional capacity.

“Yeah, it’s (acting) something I’m very interested in, and the more I got to flex those chops a little bit with that (Bloodline) storyline because of the level of depth and the range of emotions, I got really bit by the bug. I was like, oh man, this feels great. I love it, I love wrestling stuff where I can really act more. I’d love to act. It kind of opened my door a little bit for me a little bit. Yeah, it’s definitely something I’m interested in. How interested I am and how far I pursue it? I don’t know, but it’s definitely something I’m interested in,” Sami Zayn said via Post Wrestling.

“I’ve explored that a little bit (talking to an agent). I can tell you a funny anecdote real quick though. I talked to an agent recently, but the agent was not necessarily — didn’t really know my body of work, you know? It’s not someone that saw me and was like, ‘Hey, you’re really good. Are you interested in this?' It was somebody I knew put me in touch with somebody, and I don’t know, maybe they were talking to me as a favor. I really don’t know, but I had this conversation with an agent, but it was really interesting because, you know, I’ve kind of somehow reached the top of this industry, and you kind of take that as a given in a weird way. You kind of forget all the hurdles along the way when you’re here because you’ve kind of made it, and you’re accepted.”

Did Zayn get discovered in this meeting, with the prospects of joining John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Hollywood when his current run with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship belts came to an end a very real possibility? Maybe so, but probably not with that agent in particular, as it doesn't sound like the interview went particularly well.

It doesn't sound like Sami Zayn is getting signed any time soon.

Further disclosing his first foray into pursuing a professional acting career with Ryan Satin, Sami Zayn revealed how his meeting with the agent went and how he may go about pursuing things further in the future.

“But as I’m having this meeting with this agent, I didn’t treat it like a job interview which maybe I should’ve. I was really just talking to him like I’m talking to you. He’s like, ‘So you have acting experience or anything like that?’ And instead of saying, well, I’ve been wrestling for 20 years. Every component of it has something to do with acting and body language and physical mannerisms and storytelling, so the manner I’m speaking in, I’ve been acting for 20 years. Now that would’ve been a great answer. Instead, I said, ‘Nope!’ So then he was just like, ‘Oh, okay. I kind of see what I’m dealing with. Let’s reconvene another time' or whatever, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. Sure,’ and I hang up the phone, and I go, ‘God, what is this?’ That didn’t go very well.’ What is this feeling I’m feeling? I go, oh my God, rejection. I haven’t felt rejected in so long, because I’m married, so I’m not getting rejected by women, you know? (He laughed) And I’m successful in my industry, so I’m not getting rejected in terms of, like, no, you’re not good enough in wrestling, but now it’s like when you venture outside of your comfort zone and try to tackle this whole new medium, there’s new gatekeepers that you gotta prove yourself to and all this thing. It’s like, it was just a real interesting experience. I don’t know. It was really funny,” Zayn said.

“No, no, it hasn’t (discouraged me). What I mean is I just don’t know my level of investment or genuine interest or what my motives actually are if I’m being totally honest. If I’m genuinely just interested in pursuing the craft, then it doesn’t need to be for a Hollywood movie. Then I could do local theater, I could do — that’s almost more intriguing to me in some ways. Genuinely learning the craft. But is that really what I’m interested in? Or is it an egotistical component that, like, well, I’d like to leverage this popularity with WWE? I’d like to do shows that I’m a fan of or work with people that I’m a fan of, and it’s all in a bigger sphere, so I need to kind of sort out what’s really at the bottom of some of this interest.”

Could Zayn be the next WWE Superstar who becomes a legitimate A-list actor like Cena, Bautista, and Johnson? Or is he more in line with performers like Charlotte Flair, Lana, and The Miz, who try to get into the world through roles offered their way but remain stuck in the bit part/made for TV roles like The Marine III-VI or Queen of the Ring, which features everyone from Flair to Liv Morgan, and even Toni Storm? While it's hard to see a world where Zayn becomes the next Marvel superhero or action adventure leading man, considering Zayn's expert comedic chops and clear love of Larry David, there's a real chance he could thrive in the right roles on the big or small screen if he connects with the right folks. All things considered, not a bad idea… unless Johnny Knoxville is behind the project.