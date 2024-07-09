After almost three months away from WWE television, Rhea Ripley, the “Eradicator” of the Judgment Day made her surprise return at the end of RAW, and needless to say, Mami was not in a good mood indeed.

The stage was set: after weeks and weeks of largely one-way flirting, Dominik Mysterio finally broke down and gave in to the current Women's Champion, allowing her to jump on to him after their big win over Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in the main event. The crowd was shocked but kind of into it, and it finally felt like WWE was going to advance the will-they, won't-they storyline further along, at least until Ripley's music hit and everyone went absolutely wild, with Morgan running away and Mysterio ready to reunite with his Mami in the ring.

Gosh, what would happen? Would Ripley hit Mysterio? Scream that their relationship was over? Or would they hug and celebrate their reunion as if nothing happened at all, which, in a way, might actually be scarier?

Well, for fans watching on USA Network, they don't know, as just when Mysterio was going in for a hug with Ripley, the show cut off and went right to the opening moments of Race to Survive: New Zealand, with WWE's most dramatic television moment in roughly a month ruined.

What? What gives? Did WWE actually mistime the show and let this moment fall by the wayside? Did they want to keep things purposefully obtuse? Or did Adam Pearce and/or Nick Khan forget to secure a run-over for the show, leaving fans wondering what was going on in the moment no matter how WWE decides to play it off in the future?

Fortunately, there was an extended version of the clip that eventually surfaced online from an internationally broadcasted version of the show, but then this segment cut off earlier than some fans might have liked, with Ripley rejecting Mysterio's hug, but the video ending just after “Dirty” Dom tried to get Mami's attention by touching her back.

Needless to say, WWE's move to Netflix can't come soon enough, as this isn't the first time fans have missed something important at the end of a show, and it probably won't be the last time either before RAW heads to streaming in January of 2025.

Rhea Ripley can make good on her April promises

Before Rhea Ripley took her three-month break from the WWE Universe to recover from her arm injury and get married to Buddy Matthews, Mami cut a major promo on RAW to break down her exit and what she planned to do when she eventually got back.

“After the attack last week by Liv Morgan, I've now been told that I'm stuck on the bench for quite a few months. I've also been told, informed, whatever, I don't care, I'm flustered, I'm angry right now, I'm pissed off right now; do you know why? Because I've been told that I need to vacate the one thing that means the most to me, the Woman's World Championship,” Rhea Ripley told the crowd on RAW.

“This right here, this championship, means the most to me in my entire life, which is why this is so painful. Revenge tour, this is all because of your stupid little revenge tour, Liv? Are you kidding me?” Ripley asked. “Because of your revenge tour, are you bloody kidding me right now? You know, I could have actually had some respect for you if you decided to have a face-to-face, but instead, you decided to blindside me like the coward that I know you are! And I understand because I would have dropped you exactly where you stood. So this, this is a warning to whoever wins my Women's World Championship: when I come back, I am coming back for blood! But nah, nah, nah, I'm not just going to be gone because of an injury, no, I'm going to be gone because when I find Liv back there, I swear they are going to have to lock me up in a Montreal jail.”

At the time, Ripley was understandably in her feelings, as it felt like she was going to challenge for the longest Women's Championship reign in WWE history before Nature and Liv Morgan, unfortunately, took their course. Fortunately, with plenty of time to think about her return and an open line of communication with Damian Priest to plan it out, it's safe to say Mami will accomplish everything on her list and more now that she has even more fire inside than when she left.