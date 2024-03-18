Though Drew McIntyre already has his big match lined up at WrestleMania 40, throwing down with Seth Rollins in one of his two matches of the weekend for the World Heavyweight Championship, the one match WWE fans want to see more than any other is the “Scottish Warrior” versus CM Punk, the “Second City Saint” who will miss the majority of the year with a torn triceps.
Discussing his burning desire to wrestle the “Best in the World” in an appearance on Gorilla Position, McIntyre revealed that while he would love to throw down in his first-ever singles match against Punker, he's afraid that it may never happen, as his glass-boned foe may not make it out of rehab in one piece.
“Yeah, I just hope he's careful. I'm just worried he's going to injure something else in rehab. The man is made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I'm just concerned for him, especially wrestling somebody like me, I'm a monster in there,” Drew McIntyre revealed on Gorilla Position via Fightful.
“Yeah, I want that match. When I got my hands on him, you saw what I did to him at Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits. Everyone is like Gunther is known for his chops because they're violent is h*ll. I think mine go under the radar a little bit. Put our chops side by side, I assure you, mine are even more violent. Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there.”
Would it be nice to see Punk and McIntyre throw down at a future Premium Live Event? You bet; if McIntyre wins the big one at WrestleMania 40, it's safe to say he'll likely hold the strap until he gets a chance to feud properly with Punk this fall/winter. Still, even if that doesn't happen, a feud between the duo could still be in the cards as it has the potential to be an all-time great interaction filled with all sorts of interesting ideas from the mind of the “Scottish Psychopath.”
Drew McIntyre reveals the importance of complex storytelling.
Elsewhere in his appearance on Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre was asked about his big match at Clash at the Castle, where he went to war with Roman Reigns in front of 70,000 of his countrymen with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.
Asked how it felt to come up short in a spot seemingly designed to be his big moment, McIntyre revealed that it upset him deeply to let so many people down, but, at the end of the day, that complexity is what makes WWE's storytelling so compelling.
“Yeah. I was very, very upset. I was frustrated. I understand the bigger picture with Roman and where the company is going, where he's going, how necessary it is. I personally believe there was maybe another way to figure out how we can protect what's going on with him, but also elevate McIntyre to where we need him to be for the company. We didn't do it that night. I thought we could have, maybe should have. Now, where I'm sitting, like Hunter [Triple H] always talks about, the bigger picture, the long game, if I had won that night, the story wouldn't be the same, obviously, as it is right now. It's interesting. As frustrated as you might be at the time, if you take the time and go through the emotions and you have those emotions stored in mind and you get presented with an opportunity of, ‘we can tell this really interesting story now,' that is such an important part of it. If it went the way I felt it should have on that night, we wouldn't be where we are right now,” Drew McIntyre revealed on Gorilla Position via Fightful.
“Wrestling is a funny thing. It's a good thing it's 52 weeks a year. You're only as good as your last match or latest storyline. I found out recently before Seth pinned me on RAW in our last match, I was undefeated on TV for two years, but I lost every single big match. I was able to spin it and work it into the story, which led to the big victory at Elimination Chamber where I finally won the big stage. However you feel about how I did it, I kept my head in the chaos and did it. It's all part of this more complex and interesting story, adding more layers to the character, making him more relatable. It's hard to be relatable when you're 6'5″, 270 pounds, hairy Scottish man, but I was able to become relatable because of my story of never getting up, getting knocked down, pushing forward. That's what connected as a good guy, and now, with all this creative freedom and having 52 weeks, it's so unique. We're nonstop. We should be constantly adding layers and should have more complex storylines. Now, we saw what happened with the Bloodline and how successful it was over these past three years, developing these deep layered characters with the rest of us, and I'm excited to be part of it”
After spending a few years spinning his wheels in the mud, McIntyre has seemingly caught lightning in a bottle with his new hater character, getting fans to hang on his every word any time he's on RAW with a microphone in hand. Factor in his incredible social media strategy, which has been so successful it's transitioned to television, and you're left with a performer borderline destined to hold a championship before the end of the year.