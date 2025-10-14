Things are not looking good for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who may need surgery for his latest injury. While some speculated it may all be a work, similar to what he did earlier in the year, the latest update may dispel those rumors.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via Sports Illustrated) reports that “at this point,” all signs point to Rollins missing a few months to get surgery to repair his injury.

If this is true, that completely derails his momentum. Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and now his plans may need to be scrapped.

It also explains why Rollins was abruptly kicked out of the Vision, the faction he created. More than likely, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were always bound to unseat Rollins as the leader. However, they have only been together for a matter of months.

Is WWE star Seth Rollins' injury real?

It does appear Rollins' injury is legitimate this time around. Earlier in the year, he fooled all of WWE by playing up a leg injury. He caused an abrupt end to his match against LA Knight at the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, he would return to action at SummerSlam the following month. After CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins appeared to taunt his rival. He then threw the crutches aside and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk, regaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

He has remained champion since then. Now, Rollins' future as champion remains unclear. Breakker held up the title belt after kicking Rollins out of the group, signifying his future intentions.

Still, Rollins remains champion for now. Whether or not he vacates the championship is yet to be seen. Unfortunately, this is not his first injury.

Rollins has a history of leg injuries. His first WWE Championship reign was cut short after he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. After WrestleMania 40, Rollins underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

So, he is no stranger to missing time with injuries. Hopefully, this shoulder injury is not serious, and he can return soon. He was on a roll as the leader of the Vision. Now, he will have to rebuild that momentum upon his return.