Things have been tough for WWE Superstar Sheamus, who announced the death of his dog, Betty, on social media, causing several fellow wrestlers to show their support.

Sheamus took to Instagram to share the tragic news. While he concedes that he's not the best at waxing poetically, he did his best with a lengthy social media post.

“Unlike my wife, who’s great at writing long, beautiful messages, I’m not always the best with words,” he conceded. “But where do I start… Over four and a half years ago, I saw this chunky little pup at the National Humane Association — a dog who had been discarded by her owners. I instantly knew she was coming home with me.

“What an incredible journey it’s been. Even though our time together was cut far too short, I’ll never regret the decision to make her part of our family. She brought so much joy and happiness into our home and into the lives of everyone who met her,” he continued.

Sheamus' dog had lost her leg, but he revealed that her spirit only grew stronger. “She was still just as happy, just to be home, surrounded by love,” he said. “You stole my heart, and the hearts of everyone who knew you.”

Article Continues Below

He concluded his message by thanking Betty “for the countless amazing moments and memories” throughout the years. She will not be forgotten in his household.

WWE Superstars reacted to the death of Sheamus' dog

Several WWE Superstars showed their support for Sheamus in the comments section of his post. One of Sheamus' WWE frienemies, Drew McIntyre, reacted with a red heart emoji, and Finn Bálor posted three red hearts. Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, left red heart and praying hands emojis in the comments.

CM Punk also commented, resulting in Sheamus thanking him by his government name. “Than[k] you Big Phil,” he responded. Give all the hugs to Larry for me [red heart emoji].”

To go along with the length message, Sheamus also posted a collage of images of Betty, including some with other WWE Superstars. Clearly, Betty meant a lot to him, and we are sorry for Sheamus' loss.