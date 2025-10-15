It looks like WWE star Charlotte Flair is channeling her Mamba Mentality in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, with her new T-shirt.

Flair took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a picture of herself at a recent event. Her shirt features Bryant shooshing during the 2008 Olympics. Flair is doing the same motion into the camera.

Fans were loving it in the comments section. “TWO GOATS IN ONE PHOTO,” one fan said, “THIS SHOULD BE A TEE SHIRT ASAP.”

Charlotte Flair is a WWE champion

Currently, Flair is one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions with Alexa Bliss. Their partnership began over the summer in 2025.

At SummerSlam, Flair and Bliss beat Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time as a duo. This came after they unsuccessfully challenged for the titles at Evolution. Previously, Flair won the Tag Team Championship with Asuka. Similarly, Bliss previously won the championship with Asuka and Nikki Cross.

Since winning the titles, they successfully defended them against the teams of Rodriguez and Perez, as well as Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley, and Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green.

Flair is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Before her main roster run, she won the NXT Women's Championship twice.

On the main roster, Flair is a 13-time world champion. She also won the Divas Championship, and she was the last champion before it was retired.

She has been an integral part of the women's revolution in WWE. She makes up one-fourth of the “Four Horsewomen” alongside Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné).

2025 has been a big year for Flair. She returned to action after a long hiatus that began in December 2023 due to an injury. She suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match on Friday Night SmackDown against Asuka.

Upon her return, Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. That earned her a championship match at WrestleMania 41. She opted to face Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who would successfully defend her championship against Flair at the event.