It appears that WWE's Seth Rollins suffered an injury recently, leading to his ousting from the Vision faction he created. Now, plans could change regarding his creative direction.

Fightful Selects reports that the details about Rollins' injury were “being kept very private” over Crown Jewel weekend (via WrestlePurists). It is believed that Rollins breaking his arm would be “better than a shoulder injury.” He could reportedly return as soon as December 2025 if it's a break. So, they will be holding their collective breath as he undergoes testing.

“The specific details of the injury were being kept very quiet,” Fightful Select said. “One WWE source said, individually, not on behalf of the company, that an actual break of the arm would probably end up better than a shoulder injury, because Rollins could be back in December from a break. However, they said it would be unlikely they could avoid a ‘drastic change' iif it was a more serious shoulder injury.”

Rollins received a lot of praise for his recent work while injured. Several people credited his work ethic — finishing his match against Cody Rhodes, doing a backstage segment and promo on Monday Night RAW, and then doing a physical segment when getting kicked out of the Vision.

However, he may also be playing up the injury. Earlier in the year, Rollins played up a leg injury before making a surprise return at SummerSlam. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk.

“Though details were foggy, the hope from staff backstage was that because Rollins was cleared for the segment, that the injury might not be as bad as feared,” said Fightful Select.

Article Continues Below

Is WWE star Seth Rollins' injury serious?

The severity of Rollins' injury is unclear. With Survivor Series: WarGames coming up in late-November, it no longer appears Rollins' Vision faction will take part, at least as they initially were.

During the October 13, 2025, edition of RAW, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed kicked Rollins out of the group. Fightful Select had reported Rollins was seen in a sling over Crown Jewel weekend.

So, being kicked out of the Vision may have been a way to give him a break to heal. However, he is still the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. It remains unclear how WWE will proceed with the championship.