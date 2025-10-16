In 2026, legendary WWE star AJ Styles will retire, and his farewell tour could come with a gear change for the “Phenomenal One.”

After a recent untelevised live event, Styles talked to the crowd. He acknowledged that it may be the last time the Australian crowd would see him, at least in his current ring gear.

“I just wanna thank you guys for cheering and being some of the best fans in the world,” he said via WrestleTalk. ” But here's the truth — I'm probably not gonna see you again in a singlet like this anymore. So I just wanted you to know, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.”

He said it may be the last time they see him in a “singlet,” but not wrestling gear in general. Perhaps he is planning to revert to his shorts from TNA, like he did against John Cena at Crown Jewel.

AJ Styles will retire from WWE in 2026

Recently, Styles revealed that he planned on retiring from in-ring competition in 2026.“I will definitely retire within the next year,” he said. “I don't want the fans to see me as anyone other than AJ Styles. That's the main reason. I've decided to retire before my body can no longer move.”

He would later double down on the decision at a Crown Jewel pre-show. Styles revealed the decision comes down to his age, and he wants to go out on his own accord.

“I'm getting old, folks,” Styles explained. “Listen, if I could find the Fountain of Youth and take a couple of sips, I'd wrestle for the rest of my life.

“But I am getting older, the fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer, and you know what, there comes a time in a man's life when he has to take care of business, but when business is done, it's time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family. The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day, and in 2026, I will retire,” he continued.