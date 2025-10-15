The latest edition of Monday Night RAW ended with Seth Rollins getting kicked out of the Vision, and his wife, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, reacted to it.

She responded to WWE's post with a clip of the betrayal on X, formerly Twitter. Lynch couldn't believe the madness that occurred during her off week.

“I'm gone for one week…” she said.

The post went viral, with over 1.5 million views as of the time of this writing. Her allegiance remains unclear, as she was seemingly part of the group heading into Wrestlepalooza.

Seth Rollins was kicked out of WWE's the Vision faction

After about six months, the Vision kicked Rollins out of the group. The betrayal was spearheaded by Bron Breakker, who delivered a devastating spear to Rollins. He then confronted Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, and they all stood tall with him to close out the show.

The Vision was first formed at WrestleMania 41 when Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align himself with Rollins. He helped Rollins beat them in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Breakker then joined the group on the following episode of RAW. Reed would later join the group at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Over the coming months, Breakker and Reed would help Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship several times. Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion, but that reign may be up in the air.

It appears Rollins is dealing with an arm injury of some kind. This may have led to his abrupt ousting from the Vision. Breakker held up Rollins' title belt after the betrayal, indicating what could be coming in the future.

Earlier in the year, Rollins fooled everyone by playing up a leg injury. The injury occurred during Rollins' Saturday Night's Main Event match against LA Knight in July 2025.

At the time, Rollins was holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, which would grant him a championship match at the time of his choosing.

He cashed in his contract on Punk, who had just won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Punk's reign would only last five minutes or so before Rollins took it from him.