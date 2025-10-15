People should not wait to meet WWE Superstar CM Punk at the airport or hotels, as the “Voice of the Voiceless” once again had to call out “stalkers.”

He took to his Instagram Stories to call out these people. Punk is not a fan of these so-called “fans,” who are really stalkers and likely requesting autographs.

CM Punk on his Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/A1IMvZUBw8 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 15, 2025

“We unfortunately have to have this conversation again,” Punk's post read. “Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE.

“You've repeatedly been told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people,” he continued.

It is unclear what prompted Punk to call out his “stalkers” once again. It is a shame that Punk needs to make statements like these in general. Hopefully, these “fans” or “stalkers” begin respecting his wishes.

CM Punk is next in line for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

During the October 13, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Punk earned a World Heavyweight Championship match after beating LA Knight and Jey Uso. However, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is injured, so it is unclear how WWE will pivot.

Punk has been chasing the World Heavyweight Championship since his WWE return in November 2023. He briefly won it at SummerSlam in August 2025, beating Gunther. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract afterward, beating Punk to win the title after a championship reign of just over five minutes.

As Punk reaches the twilight of his career, time is running low for him to win a world championship. He previously won the former version of the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the WWE Championship twice. Punk is also a former Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion (with Kofi Kingston), and a two-time Money in the Bank ladder match winner.

Punk is coming off a marquee win at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025. He teamed with his wife, AJ Lee, to take on Becky Lynch and Rollins. It was Lee's first WWE match in over a decade.