Untelevised live events are always special for fans, as they see things they may never see at a regular event, like WWE star Bron Breakker calling security on fans.

That is what he did during a recent WWE live event in Australia. Breakker teamed with his Vision stablemate, Bronson Reed, to take on Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura.

During Uso's entrance, the crowd was “Yeeting” with him, which upset Breakker. He then dragged a security guard towards the fans, barking, “I want every single one of 'em in jail!” at him.

He called security on them! THIS IS A NO YEET ZONE (according to @bronbreakkerwwe) 😂 pic.twitter.com/5JmyVq4iXx — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Breakker and Reed lost their match. Perhaps the “Yeeting” from the fans threw him off. The Vision are off to a rocky start after kicking Seth Rollins out of the group.

Bron Breakker is getting a big push from WWE

Article Continues Below

Ever since he joined WWE in 2021, Breakker has been positioned as one of their top young stars. Before his wrestling career, he played college football at Kennesaw State University. He then went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Breakker spent most of his first three years in WWE in NXT, their developmental brand. It only took him a few months after his proper debut to win the NXT Championship.

His reign would only last 63 days. Breakker would lose it to Dolph Ziggler, who had a brief stint in NXT in 2022. Nearly one month later, Breakker beat Ziggler to regain the NXT Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

This time, Breakker would hold the championship for a lot longer. He would hold it for 362 days, nearly a full year, before dropping it to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver in April 2023.

He would remain in NXT until the following February. Breakker underwent a heel turn, and he continued that onto the main roster in 2024. Breakker would win the Intercontinental Championship at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE before losing it to Uso 51 days later. He would then regain the title from Uso at Survivor Series: WarGames, and he'd hold it for 181 days before losing it to Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41.

Breakker was most recently part of Rollins' Vision stable. He kicked Rollins out of the group during the October 13, 2025, edition of RAW. The betrayal came less than six months after he joined the group.