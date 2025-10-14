It is yet to be seen who John Cena's last WWE opponent will be when he takes part in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn't seem to know.

Speaking to Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast, The Rock claimed he has a “tiny bit of influence” regarding Cena's last match, but ultimately, he wants to give the decision to the 17-time world champion.

“I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it really is whoever John wants, really, that's what it comes down to,” The Rock explained. “It's not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H; it's whoever John wants. That guy's earned it.

“And you know what, the best part about John is he comes as advertised. So who you think he is, that's who he is, and he's a good dude, and I love that guy,” he continued.

Could The Rock face John Cena in his last WWE match?

In a perfect world, The Rock and Cena would be facing at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025. It would make sense for The Rock to be Cena's last opponent, given their history, but that appears unlikely.

The Rock has not appeared on-screen in WWE since Elimination Chamber in March 2025. After the “Final Boss” motioned to Cena, he turned heel for the first time in over two decades.

Cena's heel run would include him winning his record-breaking 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41. He would successfully defend it against the likes of CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth before losing it back to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

However, The Rock never played a part in the heel turn after the initial viral moment. Cena would later call out the “Final Boss” before turning babyface. It would be great to get payoff to the heel turn, but it remains unlikely.

Cena only has four dates remaining on his farewell tour. He has four dates remaining, including the Saturday Night's Main Event match against an undecided opponent.

He is coming off a win against AJ Styles, marking his 100th PLE win. They had their first match in years after their iconic feud in the 2010s.