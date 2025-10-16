Unfortunately, it does appear Seth Rollins' injury is serious, and the WWE Superstar may miss WrestleMania 42 in April 2026, if the latest report is true.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlePurists) reports Rollins may be in jeopardy of missing WrestleMania 42 with his latest shoulder injury. He said that it appears Rollins will require surgery to repair his ailments.

“Well, it looks like he's going to need surgery on the shoulder, and that's pretty much it,” said Meltzer. “The story that I got was that he was going to have surgery as soon as possible. That was from a couple days ago. And everything else, I haven't heard anything as far as what they're going to do [with the World Heavyweight Title].

“But if he has surgery, he's going to be out for a long time. Probably past Mania,” he continued.

That is not good news for Rollins' fans. He is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, but if he is out past next April, there's no way WWE keeps the title on him.

Seth Rollins' injury sounds like the worst-case scenario for WWE

Rollins' injury likely occurred during Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025. He tried a Coast-to-Coast on Cody Rhodes, landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

He was reportedly in a sling afterward, and that may explain his sudden exit from the Vision faction he created. If he is out for a long time, WWE likely wants to expedite the process of him being ousted from the group.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have become big names since joining the Vision. Breakker looks poised to become a world champion in the near future, and Rollins' injury may open the door for that.

Rollins was on a roll after recapturing the World Heavyweight Championship. He was poised for a showdown against his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns, perhaps at WrestleMania 42.

It's important to take everything with a grain of salt. Earlier in the year, Rollins fooled everyone by playing up a leg injury (which he has a history of). Everyone thought he was legitimately hurt during his match against LA Knight in July 2025.

The following month, Rollins got rid of the crutches, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on his arch-nemesis, CM Punk, at SummerSlam. Punk had only held the title for just over five minutes at the time.