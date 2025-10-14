It looks like WWE star John Cena is at it again, teasing his next farewell tour match on social media, this time using a picture of NFL rivals Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Cena took to Instagram to send his fans into a frenzy. He posted a picture of Brady and Manning meeting after one of their encounters. It had to have been after 2012, when Manning joined the Denver Broncos, as he is wearing their signature orange jersey.

But who could Cena be teasing a showdown with? Brady and Manning are widely regarded as two of the NFL's GOATs, and Cena is referred to as WWE's GOAT. So, it will likely be one of the company's legends.

What does John Cena's Tom Brady-Peyton Manning post mean for his WWE future?

More than likely, Cena's latest post is teasing one of his upcoming farewell tour matches. With just four dates remaining on his farewell tour, WWE has to kick into overdrive to deliver memorable matches for fans.

If Cena is referring to himself as the GOAT, it is unclear who the other one is in WWE. Some notable names he has not yet faced during his farewell tour are Roman Reigns, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Edge (who is going by Adam Copeland in AEW).

This is not the first time Cena has used social media to move a match forward. He recently used social media to start a movement to make his Crown Jewel match against AJ Styles possible.

With only four dates left on his farewell tour, at most four more Superstars will have a crack at Cena. Throughout his farewell tour, he has had singles matches against marquee names like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, R-Truth, Brock Lesnar, and Styles.

His farewell tour was halted when he lost to Lesnar in dominant fashion at Wrestlepalooza. It harkened back to Lesnar's similarly dominant win over Cena at the 2014 SummerSlam PLE.

Following his win over Styles at Crown Jewel, his future plans are unclear. WWE will likely try and make his last few dates unforgettable before he calls it a career.