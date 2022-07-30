Dwight Howard has one of the more underrated resumes in the NBA today. Most fans know him nowadays as a solid backup big man who can provide good minutes for a contending team. Fans tend to forget, however, that Howard has reached heights most players dreamed of. He was one of the best centers in the league at one point, and was a legitimate MVP candidate in the 2010s.

Now, it seems like he’s looking to add to his illustrious record… just with a different company. Dwight Howard turned many heads when he participated in the WWE’s tryouts ahead of SummerSlam. Even more surprising was the fact that the multi-time All-Star seemed genuinely interested in joining the biggest wrestling promotion.

“I think it is something that’s in my future,” he said. “I love the WWE. I love wrestling. … Hopefully, one day in the future I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up the belt. That would be amazing.”

So, here’s the million-dollar question: should the WWE sign Dwight Howard to a new contract? Here’s a few reasons why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon should do that… and one reason to be cautious about the big man.

Dwight Howard to the WWE is an absolute must

2. Dwight has the personality to succeed in pro wrestling

To be a successful wrestler, you must have a distinct personality. So many talented wrestlers nowadays have the athletic abilities of a Greek god, and yet can’t cut an enticing promo to save their lives. There have been instances of wrestlers overcoming their lackluster promo work to be a bona fide star, but for the most part, a good handle on the mic goes a lot way for up and coming wrestler.

If the WWE signs Dwight Howard, they will get one of the most colorful personalities in the NBA. Howard made a name for himself in 2009 not only due to his dominance, but also his goofiness off the court. At the very least, they already have a good personality to work with. The new heads over at the WWE creative department can surely figure out a way to turn Howard’s character into a decent gimmick.

1. A fresh take on a giant wrestler

Of course, wrestling skill is also important to cultivate in up-and-coming wrestlers. If you can’t perform well inside the ring, you’re not going to have a good career. Luckily for the WWE, Dwight Howard has the athletic profile of someone who can be highly entertaining in the ring.

Most of yesterday and today’s giants in WWE are slow, lumbering men who dominate due to their sheer size and strength. Omos, The Great Khali, and Big Show stand out as the best examples of this archetype. The Undertaker and Kane had their moments at times, but were still mostly confined to the ground for most of their careers. There’s a reason why Undertaker’s “Old School” was so special: it’s because The Deadman rarely pulled it out in a match.

Dwight Howard can be a fresh take on a dominant wrestling giant in the WWE. While he can’t exactly jump out of the gym like he did 10 years ago, Howard is still miles ahead of guys like Omos in the athleticism department. The thought of a seven-foot man like Howard running at full speed is terrifying. He’s significantly behind his contemporaries in the basics of wrestling. With the proper training, though, Dwight Howard can be a credible threat in the WWE roster.

An abundance of caution

One of the most common misconceptions by non-wrestling fans is the notion that professional wrestling is fake. Yes, wrestling storylines and matches are, for the most part, scripted. However, that doesn’t mean that what they do in the ring in front of the fans is fake. All those bumps they take, the powerbombs, the top rope leaps, all of these moves are legitimate stunts that hurt the performers.

Fans should take that into account when clamoring for Dwight Howard to be a full-time wrestler. Howard is already 36, with multiple grueling seasons of pro basketball under his belt. He has an extensive injury history from his playing days. In fact, Howard has a long history of back issues dating back to 2013. Pro graps fans know that back injuries are one of the biggest deterrents to a wrestler’s career, as it impacts his ability to take bumps from his opponents.

At the end of the day, pro wrestling is about safety of the performers in the ring. If the WWE really wants to sign Dwight Howard, you best believe they’ll do everything they can to protect him from further harm. He’ll get a lot of training on how to take the least damage possible in the ring while performing at a high level.