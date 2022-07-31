Even Jeff Jarrett couldn’t prevent a dud WWE SummerSlam Tag Team Championship finish

In this writer’s humble opinion, the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Money in the Bank between the Street Profits and The Usos was the match of the night.

Sure, there were fun matches elsewhere on the card, like both involving Liv Morgan and both MitB Ladder Matches, but no one put on a better display of modern-day wrestling prowess, especially of what tag team wrestling can be in a post-Hardy Boyz/Young Bucks world than the bout between Tez, Angelo, Jimmy, and Jay.

… and then the finish happened, and suddenly the match of the night turned into a frustrating finish the likes of which became very common in the Vince McMahon era.

So naturally, with Mr. McMahon gone, the next bout between the two teams, this time scheduled for SummerSlam, was going to be all business, right? I mean, Adam Pearce booked “Double J” Jeff Jarrett to serve as the special guest referee, and the promise of a definitive finish was heavily implied on both RAW and SmackDown: What could go wrong?

The finish; the finish went wrong.

You see, at the very end of the match, Jey Uso kicked out of a pinning attempt by Montez Ford, and after snapping at Double J, he tagged out to Dawkins to keep the match going. He then sort of walked around the ring, was attacked by the Usos from outside of the ring, and then Dawkins, the legal man, was hit with the 1D and ultimately pinned for the 1-2-3 while the Profits looked on in confusion.

Goodness, what a weird match.