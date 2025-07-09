Most fans remember WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton's cheap shot at Charlotte Flair's divorce from Andrade during the build-up to their match at WrestleMania 41. Now, Flair has responded to the moment.

She wrote an article for The Players' Tribune. Flair acknowledged that her WWE persona and real-life personality are different. Ashley Fiehr can get “rattled,” as she did during her promo with Stratton. That makes the boos from fans hurt even more, especially when they are personal attacks.

“I think in those times when people have seen me appear rattled by the booing, those are just the times when I've felt like — at least for a moment — the boos aren't for Charlotte,” she explained. “They're for Ashley. They're for me. They're because of the way I look. Or because of the energy I'm giving off as a woman. Or because of the real trauma I've gone through in real life.”

She then directly addressed Stratton's infamous promo. “It rocked me legit,” Flair acknowledged before explaining the moment further.

“I'm not too proud to tell you that. I don't need everyone thinking I'm playing 5-D chess all of the time,” Flair explained. “My reaction to that line was as genuine as it gets. Because — and maybe this makes me naive — in my head?? Charlotte hasn't been divorced.

“So I wasn't expecting it to come up in that promo….. and then all of a sudden I had an entire arena cheering as I got mocked for something that was (and frankly still is) devastating to me,” she continued.

How did WWE's Charlotte Flair respond to Tiffany Stratton's shot at her divorce?

Luckily, Flair was able to move forward after Stratton's personal attack. “I moved past it — I always do,” she wrote in The Players' Tribune.

Still, it hit “harder than any bump I've taken,” which says a lot. “It's tough enough to play a queen on your BEST day, you know?? On your worst day, it's even tougher,” Flair said. “And on those days when you're feeling insecure, or anxious, or weak, or ugly, or — yes — heartbroken? It's almost impossible.”

During the promo, Flair appeared flustered after Stratton's comment. “When it's all said and done, you're going to be just like you are outside of the ring…alone. What is that record like? 0-3?” said Stratton during their exchange.

Flair responded, “Hey Tiffany, is that why [Ludwig] Kaiser is in my DMs?” referring to Stratton's boyfriend, fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

The reason for their promo getting personal is unclear. There were reports in the aftermath of the promo, but only Flair and Stratton really know the details.