Just two months after her release, former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has returned to the company with a new role that may keep her out of the ring.

Bodyslam.net reports Baszler was listed as a producer for the July 8, 2025, edition of NXT. Baszler was name-dropped alongside Chris Girard as the producer of the match between Kelani Jordan and Lainey Reid.

Now, it is unclear whether or not this is a permanent position. Bodyslam's Patreon post notes that producers usually “go through a probationary period” before making the team.

So, we will see if Baszler ends up landing a full-time position. Several wrestlers have stepped into backstage roles like this. Perhaps Baszler will be the latest to do so.

Shayna Baszler's WWE return after her release

WWE star Shayna Baszler at the Royal Rumble.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images.

Baszler's return to WWE comes just over two months after her release. She was part of the May 2025 wave of releases. Other notable names include former world champions like Braun Strowman and young upstarts like Dakota Kai.

Kayden Carter and Katan Chance, who were a tag team, were also released. NXT Superstars were not safe either, as Cora Jade and GiGi Dolin were also let go.

Baszler was with WWE for nearly eight years before her release. She made her debut in 2017, debuting during the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Her official debut came months later in October. Baszler won the NXT Women's Championship from Nikki Cross, holding it for 133 days before dropping it to Kairi Sane at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

She would regain the championship at TakeOver: WarGames in November. Her second reign lasted 416 days, and she would be promoted to the main roster shortly after.

Her main roster career started by teaming with Nia Jax. They won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bayley and Sasha Banks at Payback in 2020. Baszler and Jax would hold the titles for 112 days before losing them to Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Throughout the next few years of her career, Baszler would team with Ronda Rousey. Their relationship would end heading into SummerSlam in 2023. They faced in an “MMA Rules” match. Of course, they both have mixed martial arts backgrounds, so WWE tried to capitalize on that.

Before her release, Baszler joined Pure Fusion Collective. The faction was led by Sonya Deville, and it also featured Zoey Stark. Stark is the only former Pure Fusion Collective member on the roster.

