After nearly hitting Bianca Belair with the Sister Abigail following her win over Bayley to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship, Alexa Bliss was asked to take a seat to talk about what happened alongside Byron Saxton and “The EST of WWE.” Were Bliss’ actions intentional, a clear shot at a performer who was once her friend, or was something else afoot?

“I’ve been asking myself that same question Alexa because right now I don’t trust you,” Belair asked of her friend.

“I don’t know if I can really explain whats going on right now but I can obviously talk about what’s gotten me to this point,” Bliss said. “Look, Bray Wyatt abducted me. He turned me into this dark, evil version of myself and then just left me. He left me broken with abandonment issues and took everything from me. I was alone. But yeah, everyone said I was the crazy one so I went to theory and the only thing that did was turn me into this shell of s human being that I don’t even recognize, that I’m still trying to work through. You know, I will say though, the friendship with you and Asuka has made me realize that I am stronger than I even thought and that if I have absolutely nothing to lose that means I have everything to gain. Starting with the RAW Women’s Championship.”

Now, now that is an interesting development and quite possibly the first time fans have been given a definitive explanation of what Bliss’ association with Wyatt was according to WWE lore, minus the whole screen flashing and “The Fiend” being fired business. To her credit, Belair was sympathetic to her friend’s feelings, but her patience can only go so far.

“You know what Alexa, I hear you,” Belair said. “I sympathize with everything you’ve been through but you honestly expect me to believe that you don’t know what happened? That you just can’t explain that change last week? Alexa, I know what you’re capable of, and I’ve seen what Bray Wyatt is capable of.”

“See, but now you’re making this about him, when this is all about me,” Bliss said. “He’s not a threat to you, I am. And I think that maybe you’ve forgotten that I was winning championships way before you walked through the door, and I could do it again.”

“Then come do it then,,” Belair concluded.

As Belair attempted to walk off, the screen behind them flickered once more, and Bliss popped up and smashed a glass vase over her ex-friend’s head, ending their partnership once and for all. Is Bliss going to be the performer to finally dethrone Belair? Or will “The EST” overcome just like oh so many times before? Things are getting interesting, folks.

Bliss was much more complimentary of the “genius of WWE” outside the ring.

While Bliss has suggested that she doesn’t want to be defined by her time with Wyatt during her sitdown with Saxton and Belair, and that this isn’t about “him,” outside of the ring, Bliss has been far more complementary of her former pal, who is currently in the middle of a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown. Did Bliss appreciate having her character changed so drastically? According to Ms. Bliss herself in an interview with BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong on What Went Down, the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

“He is such a creative genius that it made me want to step my game up, Bliss said h/t Fightful. “We had had conversations before, but not like this. So whenever he would say, ‘Okay, so I have this idea for this, this, this, and this,’ it made me realize that I’m on this fast-moving train, and I either have to step up or get the hell off. So it was one of those things. He’s a fast-moving train. He’s creatively always going, always thinking, always thinking of the next thing, always saying, ‘Hey, have you seen this documentary? Watch this documentary, watch this because there’s something here you can take from John Wayne Gacy, there’s something you can take from the Manson situation. There’s all these things you can take from.’ So I’ve never put so much research into a character as I did when I was with Bray, and I think that’s why it was so fun for me, too. I was doing something completely different, but I was also taking things from real life and putting it into a character for the first time, so it was really cool.”

Wow, well that’s certainly a different take from what she said in the ring. Though Bliss’ run as “Dark Alexa” was polarizing, to be sure, it did present fans with a new lease on a well-worn character, which is nice. And hey, they certainly sold a lot of Lilly dolls, which Bliss was particularly proud of.

“He’s such a creative genius. He has all of these ideas. Some of them are way out there that you have to reel in. You’re like, ‘Okay, I don’t think we can do that.’ But then there’s all these things, he just has all these concepts and all these ideas that are just so good. It was so fun to be able to sit down with him and just bounce ideas back and forth. But because working with him, now I have almost unlocked a different side of my brain creatively to where now I get these ideas that I can pitch and try to portray, and it’s just so much more. Because of him, I was able to come up with the concept for Lilly, so it was cool. It was really cool,” Bliss said. “Obviously he’s such a key part of WWE, and such a presence and character that it’s so great that he’s back because I feel like there was this character void, and the fact that he’s back, and you need that creative energy around for sure.”

Will Bliss and Wyatt return to the ring together in 2022, 2023, or beyond? Based on how things have been shaking out, it certainly feels that way, but until it happens, have will have to keep the idea front-of-mind whenever she’s on a television screen, especially when the RAW Women’s Championship is on the line.