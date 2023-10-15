Though WWE still technically has another Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, scheduled before it, they will soon be taking the show on the road to Chicago, Illinois, for a special Thanksgiving-adjacent edition of Survivor Series, when CM Punk may or may not make his triumphant return after being fired from AEW for lunging at Tony Khan following his altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

While the wrestling world is mixed on what the “Best in the World” should do next, there's one member of the WWE Universe, former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, who would love to see Punk back in The Fed, if for no other reason than he'd like to welcome the “Second City Saint” back with a match in Chicago.

“If they asked my opinion on it, I'm so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all walks of life,” Montez Ford said via Bleacher Report. “I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE Superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that's all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago.”

Would it be cool to see CM Punk mix it up with Ford in Chicago in roughly six weeks' time? Maybe yes, maybe no, but if WWE wants to make an impact with Punker back in the fray, Ford would certainly be an interesting choice for the match.

Booker T comments on WWE's reported lack of interest in CM Punk.

Speaking of CM Punk's next move in professional wrestling, after hearing the reporting that WWE isn't interested in bringing back the “Best in the World,” Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss his take on the decision and the rumors surrounding it.

“Something we were just talking about just a few days ago, and that was slam punk. I was looking for excuses, I was reading the internet and seeing, like, after we talked about seeing Punk last time. Boom. Everything. The levees broke, levees broke down in New Orleans, and everything just got flooded with the news of Punk and WWE deciding against signing CM Punk. That was just one site. That was several sites, man. That was like five different sites at one time. Punk. I’m not going to be as far as here’s the deal, you know, not done whatnot, whatnot, which the rumor I felt like was a rumor from the beginning. I felt like it was something that you should take with a grain of salt just because. Of the past and. And you know, I know people can think I’m a Punk hater, but. I’m far from a Punk hater. I’m not a hater of anyone. I’m just talking about the news that’s in the news more than anything. And I’m giving my opinion on certain things. Just because I gave my opinion because I’ve been there. I was, I’ve been in the room. I’ve seen just about all of these situations unfold right before my eyes. Punk was a story that I watched unfold right before my very eyes as well,” Booker T said via Wrestling Headlines.

“I watched when Punk first arrived in the WWE. All right. I was there when the push, you know, first started. I was there when John Cena, you know, first started his rise as well. I’ve been around a lot of these guys when they, you know, start making their come up. So that’s the only thing I’m talking about as far as the reason why I felt like this experiment that a lot of people wished could happen, which was seeing Punk making his return to WWE.”

Turning his attention from the rumors to the locker room, Booker pontificated on whether or not his fellow wrestlers would even accept Punk back in WWE, with those results far less clear even to the two-time Hall of Famer.

“Now, I’m going to sit here and say this right here. I don’t know if Punk is going to show up or not. I don’t know if they put that out. The quiet in the rumors, too, you know, just so if CM Punk does show up, it will be a surprise. I don’t know, I don’t know, I’m just giving you guys my opinion on whether I think Punk would be a good fit. Not in the WWE, in the WWE locker room. That’s where all the magic happens. What’s that locker room? Get upside down, man. It’s, it’s toxic turvy. It could be real, real crazy, you know?” Booker asked.

“So that’s what I was talking about as far as seeing Punk. All those guys in the locker room will be willing to accept CM Punk back just because of this. The baggage and the way everything broke down the first time. That’s all. That’s all. And right now, it seemed like I was right. We’ll find out, you know, in the future whether, you know, he does make a comeback. But right now, it seems like I was right again. They’re not going to be needed when he’s 50. Oh, 55. They’re not needed if the services aren’t needed now, which, you know, might be the writing on the wall, say, hey, but a service is not needed. You know what I mean? Yeah.”

Would CM Punk actually fit back in the WWE locker room? It's impossible to know, but until Survivor Series rolls around and even after, assuming he doesn't show up, fans will get to speculate and fantasy book how it would theoretically go down.