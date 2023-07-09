One week removed from Money in the Bank, many professional wrestling fans still haven't gotten over the fact that Damian Priest, not LA Knight, came down with the briefcase and secured the rights to the open contract inside of it.

On paper, Knight had everything going for him; he was clearly the fan favorite, had a built-in feud ready to go with Logan Paul, and, considering just how over he is with seemingly every audience in the world he performs in front of, there was the potential for some pretty incredible segments built around the “Megastar” for the remainder of the year.

One of those fans who wasn't particularly excited to see Knight come up short yet again was none other than major motion picture star/former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., who discussed his disappointment in seeing LA's finest come up short yet again in a match on WWE's biggest stage.

“Everybody got big love, except one dude. It's so … at this point that I almost feel bad for the guy,” Prinze explained via Wrestling Inc. “People just hate [Logan Paul]. It isn't people just hating up, they hate him. They hate what he represents to so many people. They don't hate success, because there's plenty of successful people that don't get that kind of visceral reaction, which is why he's there, they want that response,” he said. “Which made me think, ‘They're beating him so much, oh my god, is he going to actually win this?' But I guess it was just for the crowd satisfaction, they decided to give the people what the people want. To some degree. The people wanted L.A. Knight to win, but that didn't happen.”

Asked what he believes is next for Knight after taking the L, Prinze wasn't sure, noting that there are a few different options on the table.

“Maybe he's what's next for Roman Reigns, but then what do you do with Jey? Doesn't Jey deserve a shot?” Prinze continued. “It's weird, I think they got caught off guard with L.A. Knight, with how quickly he was able to connect with the fans, with how quickly he was able to get himself over, and they just didn't have anything but probably mid-card stuff ready for him because that's as far as they thought he'd be allowed to go upon his debut. Then if he does well with that, you push him forward, but he's ready for the big time.”

What does the future hold for LA Knight? Well, while he didn't appear on the SmackDown after Money in the Bank, he did charge the ring when Hit Row was on their foolishness once the show went off the air at Madison Square Garden to the cheers of the sold-out audience, leaving fans to celebrate the victory. Based on the crowd reaction in London, WWE would be wise to make this an aberration instead of the rule, as if anyone is ready for a one-way ticket to the big time, it's LA Knight, yeah!

Booker T doesn't believe WWE buried LA Knight at Money in the Bank.

While Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn't too happy with how LA Knight was booked at Money in the Bank, one current WWE employee who has much less of a problem with the decision-making was Booker T, who never overlapped with the LA Knight in NXT but appreciates his efforts nonetheless.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Discussing the match on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that, even if Knight would have been a fine winner, he doesn't necessarily need the briefcase to be successful.

“I don’t see it that way. People want things when they want it. They ain’t writing the show, it’s not their show,” Booker T said via Wrestling Inc.

“One thing about the fans, they would’ve popped if he won. But you remember when Kofi Kingston won the title? Did they pop? Did they continuously pop for him on a regular basis like they did that one night?

“Do I believe LA Knight can hold that spot? H*ll yeah, I believe it. I believe it 100 percent, and I believe not winning the Money in the Bank, he’s gonna prove it even more why he should be in that spot.”

Asked if he believes Damian Priest was more deserving of the win, Booker leaned on the side of yes, as he believes Priest needed more help than Knight to get himself over.

“Probably, probably,” Booker said when asked if Priest needs the briefcase more than Knight. “I think, one thing about L.A. Knight is he's one of those guys where if he got a belt, he's gonna get over. If he doesn't have a belt, he's gonna get over,” Booker said.

“I think Damian Priest is a guy that since he's gotten with Judgment Day, he's definitely grown a whole h*lluva lot more. I think winning the Money in the Bank match definitely puts him in a position to where it could put him in that main man status – that category – if he does actually happen to cash in.”

Will Priest get more over now that he has the briefcase? Most definitely so, but will he ever be more over than LA Knight, now that is the million-dollar question for the former Million Dollar Champion.