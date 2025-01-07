January 6th, 2025, marked the premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. It was an episode filled of big moments and returns for WWE, as its flagship show aired the first episode of a 10-year, $5 billion dollar deal with the streaming giant. During the later half of the show, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, owner of one of the new sponsors of Raw on Netflix, came out and cut a short promo on the crowd. Unfortunately, the crowd wasn't too fond of his appearance. Neither were fans, analysts and others on X, where many takes ripped his appearance.

“Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity 😭#WWERAW #RawOnNetflix,” posted Public Enemies Podcast on X, formerly Twitter, Monday night.

For as many big moments Hogan gave WWE and pro wrestling as a whole throughout his career, he doesn't need to show up on WWE programming moving forward. Especially on Netflix. Yeah, maybe a commercial once a broadcast wouldn't be too bad. But the days of Hogan getting a pop from the live crowd have come and gone. This is one legend that Triple H, the WWE Hall of Famer who now serves as Chief Content Officer, should leave in the past.

Hulk Hogan's presence not needed on WWE programming going forward

The fact that WWE's profile will only continue to rise on a worldwide scale due to the latest set of television deals the company has is highly encouraging. Triple H has usually done well with the use of legends, turning the focus on the current stars and up and comers as well. NXT in particular has been a bright spot, as the third brand of WWE has thrived since its move to the CW last fall. The brand's creative team, led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, uses its legends sparingly, but in a usually effective method. Tonight's usage of Hogan was pretty tone deaf, which is a very rare critique of HHH's creative choices to this point.

“In the commercial breaks we would sometimes do a “Hulk Up Cam”…. and let me tell you something brother- they would be booing lol,” posted former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after Hogan's appearance.

Tomorrow, NXT will also be in Los Angeles with its annual New Year's Evil special event. It's usually a big show that sets the tone for the rest of the NXT calendar. If their booking of legends is like their usual usage of the stars of yesteryear, then perfect. If it's like tonight's usage of Hogan, then that is something to be amended. The road to WrestleMania may depend on it.