For the longest time, there has been a widely circulated unofficial beef between MVP and Triple H, with many using the actions of the former to accuse the latter of being racist.

Now granted, MVP has brought much of that on himself, liking posts and subtweeting the WWE CCO for how he’s treated the Hurt Business since coming to creative control, but in a special virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, the former United States Champion decided to set the record straight, noting that he doesn’t believes Paul Levesque is racist… unlike Hulk Hogan who, by his own admission, is.

“It made the rounds that ‘MVP said Triple H was racist.’ I never said that word. I never said that. You show me the quote or the caption where I said that. Somebody made a comment on my social media about how he books black talent. I just said, ‘Ah, you see it.’ I never said he is racist. I never said that. That was never anything I said. I want to make that very clear. If you’re watching, you got that sound byte here first. I’ll go more into it on my podcast,” MVP explained via Fightful.

“I didn’t say that. Now, my opinion on how he books talent of color, that’s a different conversation, but I never said the man was racist. Hulk Hogan is racist. He said it himself, ‘I’m a little bit racist.’ He said that. As far as Triple H, I don’t know that he is. I don’t know what his motivations are, but I never said he was racist.”

Did Hogan say he’s “a bit racist,” as MVP claimed? Why yes, yes he did, as not only did he make the statements that launched the Gawker lawsuit currently being made into a movie today, but he also declared that “I guess we’re all a little racist” in a recorded conversation released to the court back in 2015. Say what you will about how Levesque has booked wrestlers like Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and the Street Profits, but he has never come out to say something like that, which MVP was wise to clarify.

MVP reveals that Triple H shut down a Hurt Business reunion in WWE

Speaking of the booking decisions that MVP has questioned by Triple H, the leader of the Hurt Business revealed that the faction almost returned to WWE television before he, Lashley, and Benjamin were released from their contracts earlier this year.

How close are we talking? Well, according to MVP’s admission during his virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, the promotion had merch made for their return and anything, which ultimately went to waste when Lashley was booked in a new group with the Street Profits – eventually known as The Pride – while MVP would only appear occasionally alongside Omos.

“We were told we were going to be reunited. I still have a shirt. The shirts were made. Hurt Business on the front. Back in business on the back. They were made. We were told that it was going to happen. Next thing I see, Bobby is with the Street Profits. ‘What happened here?’ I get a call from Bruce (Prichard), ‘Somebody should have called you. Sorry. We decided we’re going in a different direction,'” MVP explained via Fightful.

“What the f**k is that? That’s not professional. That’s how it went down. I’m a professional. I show up and I go to work and do what I’m told. In the pro wrestling business, once you get to a certain level, you do have input into what you do. It’s one thing when we’re told, ‘We’re going to do this’ and steps have been made, and then there is a pivot without a conversation. That’s not good business. I don’t care what anybody thinks. That’s not how you do business. Needless to say, I was very salty about that. We had Bobby going from a two-time WWE champion to not being in the conversation or in the title picture at all. Got put with The Street Profits [Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins], who were white hot, and they got cooled off. The Street Profits went from being major figures to sitting in catering. I don’t know why. I don’t understand it, but I don’t make decisions in that way.”

With MVP and Lashley officially gone, the Street Profits have more or less stuck it out on their own, with just B-Fab left of their former faction, aside from the occasional mention of Lashley every now and then on commentary. Is that a good thing for the tag team? Eh, it depends on your perspective, as the tag team has earned a few more wins over the past few months, even if that hasn’t led to the sort of push many fans have been hoping for. Fortunately, with Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin now free to do as they see fit, there’s a chance fans will get to see more of the Hurt Business – now known as the Hurt Syndicate – in AEW, TNA, or elsewhere, where the faction will be able to do more of what they want without being stuck under a booker who can change plans quickly without anything talent can do about it.