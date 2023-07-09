After an incredible evening at Madison Square Garden, capped off with a career-spanning appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect and a commanding win over the “Arrogant Aussie” in his main roster debut, Edge was riding high.

Twenty-five years after first working a show at the most famous arena in the world, securing a mixed tag win alongside Sable versus Jacqueline and Marc Mero at his first-ever Premim Live Event in WWE, SummerSlam 1998, Edge was excited to discuss how his career has come full first but not before putting over Waller for his in-ring efforts.

“Well, I can understand that he wants to talk a big game; he should, he’s trying to make his mark,” Edge said. “He wants to get in John Cena’s face, he wants to get in my face, I understand that because I was there, and I can appreciate that. But he backed it up, and if you back it up, I’m okay with you talking all day long. So that’s what I said he swam because he was in with the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ in a sold-out Madison Square Garden, his first match on this roster, and he swam, so that says a lot about him.”

Asked by Kelley about what it was like to celebrate his 25th year in the WWE Universe at Madison Square Garden, Edge had to pinch himself, as he's currently living his dream.

“Ah man, it’s a celebration. Here’s the thing, Cathy, this is my dream job; I wasn’t meant to do anything else in this world. This is what I was supposed to do, and I’m one of the lucky few that has found what he was supposed to do and then did it. And not only did it, but I’m up at Madison Square Garden, look at that, that’s me, and I am up on the wall, so, you got to understand, for me, this is insane and 25 years here, to last that long, if you had told me at the beginning of all of this that that would be the case, that I’d be celebrating here in Madison Square Garden, that next month I’d go to Toronto. H*ll, I could go to NXT, and I could come back here to SmackDown and celebrate. All I know is this month, I am going to have one h*ll of a time.”

How much does Edge have left in the tank? Is he gearing up for a big farewell in the not-too-distant future, be that as soon as the forthcoming show in Toronto or at a future Premium Live Event with the sort of proper retirement match that he was never afforded the first time around due too his broken neck? Only time will tell, but whether it's a year, five, or more, it's clear he is going to enjoy every mile left along the journey.

Grayson Waller was less excited about the outcome of his match with Edge.

While Edge was proud of his efforts against Grayson Waller on SmackDown and proud of the “Aussie Icon” for how he stepped up to adversity, one person who wasn't particularly excited about how the night went was the “Arrogant Aussie” himself, as he noted to Kayla Braxton in a special WWE Digital Exclusive after the show.

“I guess you could say this has been a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller,” Waller said. “A week ago, I have global megastar Logan Paul on my show, then I’m in the O2 Arena sold out with John Cena, and then I cap it off, my debut on the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge. For any other wrestler, they can retire happy; this is as good as it gets. And how is Grayson Waller feeling right now? Well, I’m feeling pretty d**n bad. Because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter, because I just lost. But that’s okay, because what is it he said to me? Sink or Swim. Well, I’m pretty sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning.”

Would it have been cool to see Waller come out on top in his first-ever match on SmackDown, starting a Goldberg-esque streak that could go on for years? Most definitely, but that just isn't Waller's character. No, after proving he can run a talk show on the main roster, Waller has to prove he's worthy of an in-ring push, too, as he, like The Miz and LA Knight, may be viewed as more talkers who push storylines along than the rightful heir to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.