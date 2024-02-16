Rock-Reigns hot take alert ⬇️

There was a time when it looked like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns were going to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 40, and fans… had feelings on the matter.

Some loved the idea, calling it the biggest money bout WWE could book for the South Philadelphia-based show, which, considering all of the excitement the promotion is experiencing at the moment in this major boom moment, is really saying something. And others? Well, they started chanting “Rocky Sucks” at shows, and a small minority even began sending death threats to Johnson's daughter Ava, leading her to leave social media as a result.

Well, for better or worse, that option now appears to be off the table, at least at WrestleMania 40, with The Rock at best gearing up for a tag team match with Reigns instead of a singles match against him, which, in the opinion of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett on his My World podcast, is the right call, as he feels having a title involved in a match between the Anoa'i'-Fatu family members would actually hurt the value of the showdown.

“So before I answer that, I want to back all the way up. Because — and look, Conrad, you're leading a conversation logically, and I'll say maybe episodically, and timeline. But Saturday morning I got back from the gym, and Karen said, ‘Did you see that stat about that video?' It's at whatever, the most dislikes in the history of WWE YouTube. It's like, what? And I went, ‘Oh, my God. There's some happy folks at Stanford.' And she said, ‘What?' And she literally followed me out of the bedroom into the kitchen. She said — because the night before, we watch our Smackdown, watch Rampage… And I'll just say this. Karen had a lot of Conrad in her on Friday night. She was not happy. Cody Rhodes is been one of my, and has been, for a while, favorite wrestlers. So there was a thumbs down in this house immediately,” Jeff Jarrett explained on My World via 411 Mania.

“But I said, ‘Oh, wow, Stanford's got to be happy with that. What engagement is creating?' She said, ‘Yeah, but it's all, it's negative.' Now, wait a minute. And I got out my phone, and I said, ‘Honey, we've got nine RAWs and nine Smackdowns to go. Yeah, we got to 19 to go. So it's a long, long, long way from Cody not wrestling Roman. I'm just not buying that right now at all.' So you asked me If I think they need the title for the match? Yeah, I believe the title hurts the match.”

Is Double J onto something? In a word, yes; by being locked into one of the longest title reigns in WWE history, it's safe to say any match between Reigns and The Rock right now would result in a win by the former, as no one can realistically expect the latter to work a schedule worthy of holding a top title. By having the match be for nothing other than the “Head of the Table” moniker, everything opens up and, thus, makes the bout an incredibly compelling WrestleMania 41 main event in 2025.

Jeff Jarrett believes Roman Reigns' Bloodline storyline has suffered.

Elsewhere on the latest edition of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed the longevity of The Bloodline's storyline and if it has taken a hit since Roman Reigns retained versus Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. “Double J,” to his credit, did eventually answer the question, even if it took him a minute to get there.

“That came up this weekend [in a] conversation with Karen. And she looked at me and said, ‘Huh?' I said, ‘Sami Zayn' — You could go back and look at it,” Jeff Jarrett noted. “And I'm not the movie guy, but I'd have studied this, like scene stealers and most outstanding — Sami Zayn was the straw that stirred that Bloodline week after week after week. He's the fish out of water. I mean, ‘What? Sami Zayn, this guy in the Bloodline? Wait, Bloodline goes back three generations. And oh, wasn't that Rock's granddad? ‘Yeah.' ‘And then the Wild Samoans, and then Umaga and Rikishi and — oh, wow, look at all these stars. Wait, you mean to tell me Yokozuna? That dude?' I mean, just the lineage of it. And then Sami's in there, and his charisma. So yes — I got long-winded there, Connie. But the Bloodline story a year ago was episodic, must-see segment every week.”

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline really was the story worth watching within the WWE Universe, with Sami Zayn specifically adding new life to the narrative and making it incredibly compelling. Unfortunately, WWE opted to only partially pay it off at WrestleMania 39, as they gave Zayn his moment in the Night 1's main event, only for Roman Reigns to retain the night after. While the story has persisted since, it really is a shell of its former glory, which is bad news for the fans who were once invested in the product.