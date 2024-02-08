With Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 match still up in the air, Seth Rollins doubles down on his criticism of Roman Reigns.

While much has been said about Cody Rhodes passing off his main event spot at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “moving the goalposts” on his story after making the endgame crystal clear not one week prior, his match isn't the only one up in the air at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” with Seth Rollins too still without a clear opponent at Lincoln Financial Field due to the unclear nature of the “American Nightmare's” plans.

Granted, Rollins has attempted to change that fate on multiple occasions, asking Rhodes twice to pick him instead of Reigns for a match at Mania, but through it all, there remains a question mark next to both performers' names on the card, at least until Rhodes makes his choice, assuming he's still allowed to as the Royal Rumble winner.

Discussing the confusion surrounding WWE's plans ahead of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas as part of a pre-Super Bowl media blitz in Las Vegas on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins once again pitched his case as Rhodes' should-be opponent, as he believes Reigns has lost his muster as WWE's premier World Champion.

“I hope he does [pick me]. I hope that he sees what I'm spitting out. I understand where he's at. It's difficult for him. He's had this idea of this story in his head for the past three years since he came back to WWE. Things change. The Roman Reigns Championship, the WWE Championship, I hate to say it, it's not what it used to be. He's the head of his own table, he ain't the head of our table. He's got his own little table off to the side that no one wants to sit at no more. He's at the little kids' table. He put himself there,” Seth Rollins told Cam Heyward via 411 Mania.

“There was a time and place where Roman Reigns was the top of the top, but he made a point to make himself obsolete. He wanted to go off on his own, do things on his own time. His title is not as relevant as this one and that's the truth. I hope Cody Rhodes sees that. I don't know if that's going to be the popular decision, but the World Heavyweight Championship is the most prestigious championship in our industry, and I would love to test myself against the best. Cody Rhodes, no doubt, one of the best. I believe I'm the best. I think the two top guys should be vying for the top title on the biggest show of the year.”

Dang, after taking some shots on the chin from Reigns during the very same segment where Rhodes handed off his WrestleMania moment to “The Great One,” Rollins is going all in on trashing his fellow former Shield member, making sure anyone who asks is keenly aware of the foolish tactics the “Tribal Chief” uses to avoid being a fighting champion. Fortunately, at this point, there's a pretty good chance Rollins will get his wish, as there just aren't that many other options for Rhodes at this point unless he wants to end Gunther's reign with the Intercontinental Championship or do something else completely out of left field.

Seth Rollins provides an update on his MCL injury.

Elsewhere on his media run in Las Vegas, this time in an appearance on Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins opened up about his injury timeline after injuring his MCL in a match against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. While Rolins still doesn't have a date in mind for his return, he's certain he'll be ready for WrestleMania 40 at the very latest.

“Oh, WrestleMania 40, no problem. We got this bad boy. We got this. I'll be back way before then, for sure. I tore my MCL, tore my meniscus about three weeks ago now, and it sucks. If you've ever had an MCL sprain or any sort of damage to that part of your knee, it's not comfortable,” Seth Rollins told Good Morning Football via Fightful.

“But doing all the right things, rehabbing. Fortunately, it was just a partial tear and not a full tear. We're able to avoid surgery for the time being. We'll see what happens after WrestleMania. We'll see how long I can ride on these wheels, but rehab's going great. I feel great, I feel like I recently just kind of turned a corner, as a matter of fact, on this knee. So I'm feeling really good. Definitely will be ready before WrestleMania, and I'm hoping sometime in the next few weeks.”

Initially, fans worried that Rollins would miss WrestleMania 40 entirely due to his MCL injury, as there have been performers who were out of action for six months or even longer with a similar injury. Fortunately, Rollins' injury appears to be on the less severe side and he'll be back in action before fans can even notice his lack of matches on television or the house show circuit. If Rollins lands the right opponents at WrestleMania 40 and sets out the “right” kind of match, there's little reason to believe he won't be able to produce one of the top matches on the card for the eighth year in a row.