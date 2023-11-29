While some fans didn't like CM Punk's "I'm Home" promo on RAW, this WWE Hall of Famer explains why it's so relatable to a general audience.

Since about 11:05 pm EST on the final Monday in November, there hasn't been a hotter topic of conversation among the online wrestling community than CM Punk and his big “I'm Home” promo on RAW.

To some, the promo was toothless, with the typical anger, vitriol, and white-hot rage fans have come to expect from the “Best in the World” replaced by a more by-the-books, dare-I-say, run-by-legal approach seemingly designed to avoid litigation from AEW morso than to give the people what they want. And to others? Well, Punk was back in WWE and because he used some very specific verbiage, maybe this was all part of a bigger plan to turn heel at some point in the future?

One WWE Hall of Famer who falls into the latter camp is none other than Mark Henry, who appreciates that Punk is putting the past behind him to focus on something most fans can relate to: Going to work in order to make money.

“I enjoyed the promo. I thought it was very informative. I thought it was real, and there were people that didn't like the fact that he said ‘home.' Let me remind y'all, they always say ‘home is where the heart is,' so if his heart was there and his heart was broken, what do you do when your heart is broken? Scorched earth. You let the world know that your heart is hurt and you want everybody else to feel pain too. So it seemed like [Punk spoke] with a sound mind and a comfortable heart. Now you get a Punk that's not worried about sticking it to you, but you get a CM Punk that's like, ‘I am who I am,' and that's basically the promo that he cut. It was like Popeye on steroids,” Mark Henry said via Wrestling Inc.

“I feel like he's finally at a point to where he don't have to go scorched earth… We want CM Punk to be fully invested and ready to go for pro wrestling and not any of the other foolishness. When you're telling them that, you're also telling them to be about the business. It's like, ‘We have a boss, and you gotta do what it takes for business to run well.' Punk is not going to be writing or producing the show, he's a player in the game – ‘So, you do your job. Play your role. And everybody makes a lot of money.'”

You know, it's hard to argue with Henry's assertion, as pretty much everyone knows what it's like to go to work in order to pay the bills, even if they don't really want to on that day for whatever reason. Still, after being all heart and all passion in AEW, seeing this new Punk will certainly take some getting used to.

Booker T belives CM Punk may have ruined Chicago for AEW.

Speaking of WWE Hall of Famers commenting on the return of CM Punk, Booker T recently discussed bringing the “Best in the World” back “home” at Survivor Series and how it could impact AEW moving forward.

While Booker T really does believe that Punk can be an asset to WWE, he also thinks his debut could be bad news to AEW, as it may sour the Chicago market indefinitely for the promotion.

“This is huge. It's huge because it's a huge blow. The Chicago market has been huge for AEW, bringing CM Punk in was a huge plan to really boost that thing to the next level. Bottom fell out, still tried to run Chicago, now it's going to be so hard for that company to step back into Chicago without someone like CM Punk. That goes back to my ol' addage, just keep your damn mouth shut, take care of your business, and then you might not fall into potholes like this one right here. This is just one pothole. Those potholes are going to keep getting bigger and bigger. This goes back to when I was in WCW, we were running for 83 weeks, the bottom fell out, the company got sold. All those guys were looking for a job. Ted Turner, you think he missed any champagne wishes and steak dinner? Ah nah. He said, ‘Let me pull the plug on this.' Sooner or later, I feel like Tony Khan will be doing the same thing if he doesn't keep his mouth shut and run his company,” said Booker on his Hall of Fame podcast via Fightful.

“It was a bigger blow to AEW. It was a huge win for WWE as well. They're both equal. It was a huge blow just because of the build-up, how much they put into that thing, for it to just fall apart the way it did. It's a huge blow to AEW.”

Will AEW suffer without Punk? Or will he serve as wrestling's version of James Harden, with the promotion actually becoming better Philadelphia 76ers-style without his attitude in the locker room? Fans will find out soon enough.