After watching CM Punk's promo on RAW, Hall of Famer Mick Foley laid out his one major wish for the "Best in the World" as he returns to WWE.

In professional wrestling, like in life, even the biggest stars in the world, like CM Punk or Roman Reigns, need an OG, a mentor, a “Wise Man,” if you will, to help usher them along and to serve as a voice of reason in moments of crisis.

For the “Best in the World,” at least for a time, that voice was Mick Foley, who experienced a similar run on the indies before establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in the world as a member of WWE during the Attitude Era.

Sitting down for an interview with Busted Open Radio on the day after Punk's triumphant return to RAW, Cactus Jack commented on how he felt the “Second City Saint” presented himself to a fanbase that hasn't heard him talk in nearly a decade and some of the advice he would dish out to the man behind the moniker, Phil Brooks, when he was still a valued confidant.

“I almost wish I hadn’t been listening to you guys when you called it safe. Look, he’s a master of the mic, and it was a really strong promo. One thing we do have to realize, and I tell some of the younger talent this, it’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon. He’s laying the groundwork for what should be an incredible run if he can remember – this is like, one thing I used to tell him is – Phil and I were pretty close at one time. And he couldn’t get motivated for The Undertaker,” Mick Foley said via WrestleZone.

“And he felt like they’d taken that main event spot away from him. I’d say, ‘Phil, the main event is what the fans decide the main event is. You go out there, and you decide what your own WrestleMania moments are.' So like, I don’t brag about much, but I felt like Edge and I had the match of the night in 2006. And no one will be able to tell me differently. So that was my WrestleMania moment.”

Whoa, interesting stuff, right? Well, you don't know the half of it, as Foley had plenty more to say on the matter, including his thoughts on the Jack Perry situation at All In.

"It's not a sprint. It's a marathon." WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley breaks down @CMPunk's first promo on #WWERaw – but how does Foley think Punk will fare this time around?🤔 Find out with @bullyray5150 & @TheMarkHenry on the #bustedopen247 Podcast!https://t.co/PC7zwu1HJw pic.twitter.com/bi4dibx0yI — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 28, 2023

Mick Foley believes CM Punk needs the right mindset in WWE.

Continuing his conversation with David LaGreca and the rest of the Busted Open Radio crew, Mick Foley recalled conversations he had with CM Punk about how seemingly huge moments in his career, from wrestling the Undertaker to becoming the AEW World Champion, didn't make him happy but instead served as a soapbox from which he could air his grievances. If Foley could ask one thing of Punk before he begins what could be his final run in professional wrestling, it's to enjoy his time inside and out of the ring, as it will be gone in the blink of an eye, and only then will he wish he had it back.

“I didn’t need somebody stamping the words main event' on it to tell me how I felt when that match was done. And so I was like, ‘Man, I just feel like if you can’t appreciate working with Undertaker at WrestleMania and if you win the AEW Title and the focus becomes not on the joy of that title, but on airing your grievances, then you’ve done a disservice to the title,'” Mick Foley said.

“I’m gonna say also when he had the interaction with Jungle Boy. If the feeling after drawing the largest non-WWE crowd in the history of the United Kingdom is not on that crowd been on a backstage flight, again, you’ve done a disservice to the company. So I hope if this is going to be Punk’s last run, I hope he finds a way to enjoy it.

“I believe he’ll do whatever he needs to do to be as good as he can possibly be. I just hope as a human being that Punk will enjoy it and rise to the occasion of the big moments so that we as fans are talking about what we should be talking about when those matches are over and not some extracurricular activity.”

Whoa, is that what this is all about? Is Punk's biggest problem as simple as not being grateful for what he has? In a way, it sort of makes sense, right? When Punk returned to AEW with the World Championship, he pretty much just used the opportunity to trash the Elite, embarrass “Hangman” Adam Page, and force everyone to play by his rules, even if they seemed to change depending on his mood. If that happens again in WWE, maybe he'll be just as miserable.