When Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Uso was going to be heading to RAW at Payback, it set into motion a series of events that still haven't been resolved to this day: SmackDown‘s draft compensation.

Announced by Adam Pearce on the subsequent episode of RAW, the Blue Brand reportedly requested and was granted draft compensation from within the WWE Universe, where they will be allowed to add another Superstar to help make up for the loss of “Main Event” Jey Uso. Though the exact rules of the trade aren't known to the public – probably it's part of a storyline, not an actual trade – more than a few members of the RAW roster have been acting disgruntled as of late, with Drew McIntyre specifically taking issue with Uso's addition to the show.

And yet, in the opinion of Bully Ray, aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, the answer to which WWE Superstar should be moved to SmackDown is obvious: The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

“Couple of new faces, couple of new rivalries over there on SmackDown,” Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio via TJR. “And now time to get him in line with Roman Reigns for the inevitable showdown at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. I want to see Cody on SmackDown. I don’t know what’s left for him on RAW.”

Explaining why Rhodes is such a compelling babyface, Ray noted that, in his time back in the WWE Universe, the “American Nightmare” has crafted a compelling connection with the youngest fans, which, in turn, has made him a family favorite.

“How have I been explaining Cody’s build to everyone on this show? Fan by fan, brick by brick. When you see this video, this will be just another example of all of the other great examples out there with Cody involved.”

“This is not Cody giving away his weight belt. This was a kid who was in the third row whose mother or father is holding him up, and the kid is so starstruck to see him, to see Cody standing in front of him. Then Cody says something, or they make eye contact, whatever it is, and the kid just starts crying and says, ‘I love you, Cody.’ That’s Jedi-level, lighting from the fingertips, babyface power.”

“Cody is making mom and dad look like a hero. Because Cody is resonating with the kids, and the kids are asking mom and dad to go to RAW. Now mom and dad are taking the kid to RAW. Now the kid gets to interact with Cody, thus making mom and dad the hero. Now mom and dad are as big of a fan of Cody as the kid is.”

Should Rhodes jump from RAW to SmackDown to challenge LA Knight for the top babyface spot on the Blue Brand? Maybe yes, maybe no, but it certainly looks like things are heading in that direction.

QT Marshall isn't joining Cody Rhodes in WWE any time soon.

With Cody Rhodes locked at the top of the WWE Universe, and Jade Cargill reportedly set to follow his lead on the AEW-to-WWE pipeline, fans have been wondering which other Tony Khan employees could follow in his footsteps on the way to The Fed.

But who could it be? Ricky Starks? Dustin Rhodes? Red Velvet? Well, how about QT Marshall, Rhodes' partner in the Nightmare Factory wrestling school and former partner in the ring as part of the Nightmare Family?

Well, if you've been desperate to see Marshall in WWE, you might have to wait a while, as, per the AAA Latin American Champion in an interview with Jofo in the Ring, he's sticking it out in AEW for the foreseeable future.

“I will say this. I’ve always worked for AEW. I’m one of the Vice Presidents. That is a job that I have. The talent is just a second thing that I have as well. I’m lucky, I have two jobs. Like Brandon Cutler, two contracts,” QT Marshall said via Fightful. “So yes, we’ve made another agreement, and we’ll see what happens, right. I think til the end of the year. I don’t know, the dirt sheets know more than me. I don’t know how. But yes, I am there, I won’t be going anywhere else, except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can because I’m trying to break Orange Cassidy’s defense record. I think he did 32 in a year or so, and I’m trying to hit 33 before I lose this title. I think I’m at four, so I have a long way to go, but I’ll wrestle anyone, anytime, any place, anywhere.”

Could Marshall join MJF in the great bidding war of 2024? Potentially so, but considering how many hats he wears in the AEW Galaxy, it's hard to imagine the 38-year-old from Livingston, New Jersey leaving his two contracts to become a member of NXT or work as a producer Nick Aldis-style.