When it was announced that Cody Rhodes would be Grayson Waller‘s special guest on his eponymous talk show at Payback, fans had a pretty good idea that there was going to be another shoe to drop before the show came to an end one way or another.

Sure, Rhodes could have walked down to the ring, talked to Waller, and then headed back to the backstage area with his suit unwrinkled, giving fans a chance to sing “Kingdom” and see one of their favorite Superstars on a show where he didn't have a clear angle set up, but this is professional wrestling: when a talk show gets booked, something always happens to mess it up.

After explaining to Waller that he isn't the biggets fans of his cockier-than-thou schtick, Rhodes explains that he was there to break some news but not necessarily about himself, as instead of setting up an angle or getting into a new feud with oh I don't know, John Cena, he instead introduced fans to the newest member of the RAW roster, “Main Event” Jey Uso, who has officially unquit WWE and left his family to fight among themselves on SmackDown to take his talents to Monday night.

While Waller tried to butt in on the moment, this Payback moment was all about Uso, as after Superkicking the “Aussie Icon” out of the ring, he celebrated with the crowd, who waived along to his new theme song, which is basically just the old Usos theme with Jey yelling lines like “It's just me Uce” over top of it.

What does this mean for the future? Only time will tell, but if Gunther is able to overcome Chad Gable in their third singles match, the “Ring General” should make sure he knows where Uso is at all times.