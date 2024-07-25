In a light-hearted moment, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson couldn't help but see the funny side of Cody Rhodes' recent inclusion in the popular video game franchise Call of Duty. The iconic wrestler, known for his hard-hitting persona and a memorable mentorship with Rhodes, reacted to screenshots of Rhodes brandishing an assault rifle in the game's Warzone mode.

The crossover event has allowed fans of the franchise to play as WWE superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, and ‘The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes. As images of these virtual renditions circulated on social media, Anderson seized the opportunity for a playful jab, remarking on an image of Rhodes, “I guess Cody finally took my advice.”

A Nostalgic Jab: From Arn Anderson’s AEW ‘Glock’ Promo To Cody Rhodes’ Call Of Duty Cameo

This comment harks back to a famed segment in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) from September 2021, where Anderson delivered a stark message to Rhodes. In what has since been dubbed the ‘Glock' promo, Anderson criticized Rhodes' soft demeanor and shared his hypothetical, violent response to a carjacking, dramatically stating, “If anyone ever tried to steal my car, I'd pull out the Glock, put it on his forehead, and spill his brains all over the concrete.” This line was intended to toughen up Rhodes and painted Anderson as a grizzled and uncompromising figure.

Far from an avid gamer, Anderson's playful engagement with Rhodes' digital avatar illustrates his humorous appreciation for Rhodes' strides in the virtual and wrestling realms. Rhodes, who now reigns as the WWE Undisputed Champion, acknowledged Anderson’s comment with a laughing emoji on the social media platform X, demonstrating the continued camaraderie between the pair.

The partnership between WWE and Call of Duty for Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has introduced unique game elements such as finishing moves and a range of character skins. The inclusion of wrestlers like Rhodes, Ripley, and Mysterio not only adds a novel flair to the game but also merges the high-energy worlds of professional wrestling and video gaming.

WWE And Call Of Duty Forge A Dynamic Crossover In Season 5

This collaboration is particularly significant as it draws in fans from both realms, offering them a fresh avenue to enjoy their favorite wrestlers. Anderson’s reaction further enriches this integration, reminding fans of the vivid characters and unforgettable moments that define professional wrestling.

The release of Season 5 has been eagerly anticipated, and with the full patch notes for the latest update now available, players and fans can dive deeper into the enhanced features and options. The game's update promises to enhance user experience and gameplay, ensuring both new players and seasoned gamers remain engaged.

As WWE and Call of Duty continue to explore such dynamic partnerships, they not only expand their respective audiences but also create memorable interactions that resonate beyond the screens. Anderson's humorous take on Rhodes' new gaming avatar highlights this blend of reality and virtual interaction, proving that the impact of these crossovers can be both profound and playful.

This blend of humor, history, and crossover appeal continues to make such events a hit among fans, proving that when worlds collide — whether in the wrestling ring or a digital battlefield — the entertainment value only multiplies. Anderson's light-hearted engagement serves as a reminder of the enduring influence of wrestling personalities and their ability to captivate audiences, no matter the platform.

