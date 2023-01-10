By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

When Bianca Belair was preparing for her RAW Women’s Championship match against Alexa Bliss, she was mildly confident in being able to retain the top strap on WWE’s Monday night show. Sure, Bliss had attacked her with a flower vase at the end of a sitdown interview with Byron Saxton the week before, but Belair let it be known to the former commentator-turned-backstage interview specialist that she was far from a victim.

“Well, with all due respect Byron, I am no victim,” Belair said. “And after tonight I don’t wanna talk to or about Alexa anymore because as far as I’m concerned, our relationship is far beyond repair. Now she can blame Bray Wyatt all she wants but we all know Alexa is her own person. She’s gonna do what she wants when she wants and nobody is going to convince her otherwise. So, Alexa wanted this match tonight? Well I want to prove why the RAW Women’s Championship belongs to the EST of WWE.”

Unfortunately for Belair, he assertion only proved half right, as she did keep the RAW Women’s Championship at the end of the match, but only because her opponent was disqualified after attacking a referee and then attacking her opponent outside the ring with enough ferocity that she needed stitches.

When asked why, after seeing a few ringside fans wearing Wyatt-themed masks, Bliss “lost control” of herself in the ring, the former champ quibbled with that assertion.

“Lost control? No, I gained control over Bianca’s headspace,” Bliss said. “And now she knows the only threat is really me, and that RAW Women’s Championship actually belongs with me.”

While wrestling fans the world over wondered why Bliss chose to betray her ex-best friend and go low when she chose to stay high, WWE guaranteed that the following edition would feature an explanation of sorts about what in the sam heck was going on in the mind of RAW’s “Five Feet Of Fury.”

Alexa Bliss is the new face of evil to WWE.

After running down the situation and how Belair found herself on the wrong side of her former WWE buddy, Corey Graves spoke the name of Bliss before the “Wicked Witch of WWE” Emerged from… somewhere to walk across the announcing table, take in the reactions from the crowd, and then issue a statement to whomever it may concern.

“Bianca Belair might be the RAW Women’s Champion, but I’m the only one here,” Bliss said. Because when I busted her face open a week ago, Bianca decided to run and hide. Smart on her end because she knows she doesn’t need to be afraid of Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy, she’s afraid of me. Because I am the face of evil. And I don’t feel back for what I did because honestly, I haven’t felt this good in a really, really, really long time. Because I have finally taken control and I am the one in charge. I have the whole world in my hands and I’m not afraid to use these hands to tear more scares into Bianca’s face and take that RAW Women’s Championship. And when I do-”

Unfortunately for Bliss, when you speak of Uncle Howdy, he has a tendency to make an appearance, and on the very same night that Fightful reported that Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas was going to be backstage at RAW – coincidence? – the masked man took over the Titantron to throw up a frantically edited video with a simple message for Ms. Bliss.

“You feel in charge?” Howdy asked.

Visibly shaken, Bliss watched in horror as Uncle Howdy came out to the ringside area to do his little laughy thing before the show cut to a commercial break, leaving the ultimate outcome of the interaction very much up in the air.

To put it plainly, what the heck was that? Why on earth does WWE cut to a commercial any time Uncle Howdy emerges from the back instead of actually trying to track him down and figure out what the heck is going on? Are the likes of Saxton, Cathy Kelley, and Meghan Morant afraid of Howdy, his metal mask, and his Sister Abigal? Or does Howdy have a friend in the production department who lets him know when the best time to emerge from the back to maximize intrigue without having to explain a thing before ads for Kinder Bueno run? Either way, the WWE Universe will eventually need to meet Uncle Howdy more formally and figure out how he fits into the larger story of Bliss, Bray, and beyond.