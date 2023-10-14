After securing a huge win over The Bloodline at Fastlane, John Cena had to know he was going to be interrupted in the opening segment of SmackDown, right? I mean, the “Head of the Table,” Roman Reigns was in attendance, and as Michael Cole and Corey Graves pointed out on commentary, he likely wasn't too pleased to see Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa take a loss to a thrown-together tag team, especially on the same show that babyface Jey Uso became a tag team champion with Cody Rhodes.

Still, Cena persisted and marched to the ring anyway, since this run, as he's noted before, is for the fans.

“You guys know, you guys know tonight is a big night!” John Cena announced. “This is big! So I gotta do this right. Tulsa, welcome to the season premiere of SmackDown.”

Unfortunately for the “Greatest of all Time,” his words were short-lived, as who but Roman Reigns, flanked by his Bloodline, emerged to let his long-time rival know that he'd better not be looking for a fight.

“John boy, Hollywood, if you’re gonna open my show, you better do it the right way. Tulsa, acknowledge me,” Cena said. “You ‘Champ’ or a coward? The man only showed up because I took my leave, and then he had the audacity to come back and convince people to call him the greatest of all time. Now let’s be honest here, John, you already know who the GOAT is: it’s the ‘Tribal Chief,’ Roman Reigns! But we’ve ran into this before, and we’ve handled it, so we’re gonna do it again. Leave, or we’re gonna make you leave.”

Fortunately for Reigns, Cena wasn't looking to do any fighting. Unfortunately, he had a friend who was.

“Lot of energy in here tonight. Lot of anticipation for what’s about to happen. WWE’s always unpredictable, and with SmackDown, you can never tell,” Cena said. “And with Roman Reigns and John Cena in the same ring, well, who knows what’s next. I’m about to throw you a curveball. I’m not here to challenge you, I’m here to acknowledge you. One thousand, one hundred-thirty-eight days you’ve held that championship, and in my mind, no matter what an announcer says, that is the greatest accomplishment of all time. And it is earned. I am not here to challenge you tonight because I haven’t earned it. But, I do know someone who has.”

Oh snap, who could it be? Well, if you've been keeping up with Cena as of late, you probably have a pretty good idea, yeah!

LA Knight isn't afraid of Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel.

After allowing his fans to cheer him to the ring, LA Knight squared up against Roman Reigns and let him know that a lot has changed since he was last on the Blue Brand.

“Let me talk to ya. You p*ssing your pants yet? You’re Roman, right? You’re the ‘Head of the Table,’ right? Yeah! You’re the ‘Tribal Chief,’ right? Yeah! You’re a defending champion, right?” LA Knight asked. “Nah nah! I’ll tell you what you are. Right now, you’re a man standing in my way. Oh my god, I’m sorry, man. How rude of me. I didn’t even introduce myself. You know what, you’ve been sitting on the couch for the last month and a half, and you wear that gold title around your waist. Things have changed just a little bit. So I’ll tell you what: Tulsa, tell him whose game this is.”

Unimpressed by the “Megastar,” Reigns fired back, letting him and any other challenger know that despite his absence, SmackDown is very much still his show.

“All right. I’m very proud of ya. I get you a couple months, and they say your name now,” Reigns noted. “But let’s be honest here. Over 11-hundred days as champ, I’ve done things that you would never imagine in this business. What makes you think you could ever stand in the ring with me? Honestly, I mean, who the h*ll do you think you are standing in my ring right now?”

“Talking like that’s a good way to get yourself referred to in the past tense,” Knight responded. “So I’ll put it to you like this: Who am I to be in this ring with you? I’m the fastest-rising star in SmackDown history. I’m the man who’s walked right in here and…”

While Knight didn't get to finish his thought, as Jimmy Uso decided to attack the former Million Dollar Champion in the pursuit of getting back in Reigns' good graces, in the end, do fans really need to know the end of his statement? Unless something radically changes in the not-too-distant future, it would appear LA Knight will be wrestling the “Tribal Chief” in one form or another at Crown Jewel, and WWE fans the world over will be amped as you know what about it.