With their match against Jey Uso rapidly approaching the Motor City for SummerSlam, Roman Reigns and his “Wise Man,” Paul Heyman, stopped by ESPN's First Take to talk turkey with noted WWE superfan Stephen A. Smith.

When asked about what makes him such a good manager in a section of the 10:52 video dubbed “Stephen A. wants Heyman's job,” the ECW booker laid out why he's the GOAT at what he does, but not before wishing death on WWE Hall of Famer and the “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart for… some reason.

“I’m the GOAT, I’m the greatest of all time. Undisputed,” Paul Heyman said before Steven A. Smith mentioned Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. “Screw him, he’s dead. Jimmy Hart's still alive, which proves that God doesn’t answer my prayers… Do you want me to prove I’m the GOAT? I’m with him. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT?

“He’s the Tribal Chief, he’s the biggest attraction not only in sports or entertainment but of sports entertainment. He has smashed every box office record that WWE has ever had, not only domestically but all over the world on a global basis and he has done it in Saudi Arabia, he’s done it in the UK, he’s done it in Mexico, he’s done it in Canada, he’s done it here in the United States. He continues to do it on SmackDown, every Friday night just topping the previous Friday night. Why would he settle for anything less than the absolute best?”

Clearly in awe of watching a master at work, Stephen A. effectively corroborated Heyman's claims, noting that “that is a tough argument to make,” that anyone but the “Wise Man” is worthy of having GOAT managerial status. While Heyman likely didn't come to ESPN in search of validation, he landed a ringing endorsement nonetheless, which is surely appreciated.

Paul Heyman reveals what makes Roman Reigns a marquee attraction for WWE.

Elsewhere in his appearance on First Take, Paul Heyman was asked by Stephen A. Smith what makes Roman Reigns such a marquee attraction for WWE in this its biggest boom period in history. In the opinion of Heyman, who is literally employed to hype up his “Tribal Chief,” the answer is clear: the “Head of the Table” is a transcendent talent who has refined being a heavyweight champion in the WWE Universe.

“Roman Reigns? He's completely redefined the industry. He's in a completely different genre than anybody else is. And by the way, we do acknowledge the past. Shall I do it for you, sir? This title right here? The WWE Championship. Bruno Sammartino, ‘Superstar' Billy Graham, Bob Backlund, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Brock Lesnar; go down the list, Roman Reigns. See this right here, the Universal Heavyweight Championship,” Paul Heyman said before turning to the Universal Championship.

“This was a created championship, it did not have the lineage of Sammartino, Morales, ‘Superstar' Billy Graham, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Brock Lesnar; names go down the list. A created Championship. 500 days held by Brock Lesnar, started to get a little prestige, never in the league of the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns becomes the Universal Heavyweight Championship, and everybody forgets about the WWE Title and this becomes the title in WWE, this becomes the premier attraction, this becomes the Super Bowl ring; this becomes what Tom Brady is after and we don't have to give half of it to Gisele's attorneys. This is what the title becomes in WWE. Roman Reigns looks over and says, ‘Wow, I want them both, I'm the ‘Tribal Chief;' I want the history and I want the future. What does he do? He merges the two championship.”

After being put over as only Heyman can, Reigns decided to cut in, too, summarizing a few hundred words down into two sentences.

“Just so we're clear, that's my baby right there,” Roman Reigns added. “I did that, I made that one. And then I took that one and made it what it is now.”

Whether Reigns ultimately succumbs to his nephew at SummerSlam or he lives to fight another day into the future, it's safe to say the day is rapidly approaching when the “Tribal Chief” and his “Wise Man” will no longer have their current dynamic. So enjoy this current setup while you can, as, in the words of Cinderella, you don't know what you've got (till it's gone).