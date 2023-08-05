Though he probably should have been preparing for his first-ever singles match against his younger brother, the “Street Champ” Solo Sikoa, after listening to Paul Heyman run his mouth on his typical foolishness, Jey Uso had heard enough and decided to march down to the ring at the top of SmackDown‘s second hour to really give his former OG a piece of his mind.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. You're right, OG, tomorrow night, Tribal Combat is happening,” Jey uso told the crowd in Akron. “So yeah, yeah, I'm gonna light him up with one of these sticks, I said I'm gonna light him up with one of these chairs. Hey, hey, guess what? He's the head of the table; he definitely going through one. And guess what he forgot to mention though, this past you see right in front of you Uce, I'm bringing all that tomorrow. Hey, the spirit of my ancestors, I'm brining all that tomorrow. My family, I'm bringing all that tomorrow. Culture, I'm bringing all that tomorrow Tomorrow, I'm beating Roman Reigns to become the new ‘Tribal Chief' and the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Uce!”

This declaration spurned on the arrival of Sikoa, who Uso was set to wrestle later in the night.

“I think what they're trying to tell you is that you done screwed up now,” Paul Heyman declared.

Turning his attention to his brother, Jey offered an olive branch to the youngest Uso, as all the while Heyman watched on in horror.

“Little brother, little brother, you are my brother though. No matter what happened between me and you, you always my brother so I can forgive you, okay?” Uso assured his brother. “Trust me man, these mind games ain't it no more, alright? They did the same thing to me! All you do it take orders. You take orders, Roman probably gave you orders right now, and I'm telling you, OG is saying the same things to you that he used to say to me every night!”

Consider that dissent officially sewn.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Hyeman attempted to walk his way out of it, Sikoa was having none of it, coming dangerously close to running on his “Wise Man” before eating a Superkick from his brother in a foreshadowing of his loss in the main event. When Reigns calls on Sikoa for help in the main event of SummerSlam, and you just know that moment will happen, it's worth wondering who will be on the wrong end of a Samoan Spike, the “Head of the Table,” his former right-hand man, or even the “Wise Man,” whose mouth has been cashing some serious checks that will eventually come back to haunt him when Roman's reign comes to an end.

Jey Uso fired off one final message to the WWE Universe before SummerSlam.

With one final win on his resume and the momentum at his back, Cathy Kelley caught up with Jey Uso for a special WWE Digital Exclusive to talk turkey one final time before the “biggest party of the summer,” SummerSlam… or should I say talked fish filets, as Jimmy's younger brother was hungry for more than just a win ahead of the Saturday night main event.

“Pretty confused emotions right now. Fighting my family every week, I feel like, in front of the whole world, national TV. I just put a whooping on my little brother Solo,” Jey Uso told Cathy Kelley. “That was in Ohio. Tomorrow, SummerSlam, in front of the millions, and in Detroit City, I go to war with my cousin, the Undisputed Champion, the ‘Tribal Chief' of my family, Roman Reigns. Tonight, I’m gonna make this three-hour drive with my son, might stop by McDonald’s. I mean, fish filet's calling me. I know it’s a big match tomorrow, but d*mn, daddy mode automatically kicks in. But I’m gonna just enjoy the night, and then we’re gonna go back to the drawing board tomorrow morning. I said it tonight, I’m gonna bring my passion and my whole family tomorrow night against Roman Reigns. Bless everybody, bless my family because you’re looking at a new Tribal Chief.”

Are fish filets the official food of The Usos, just like how Dave's Classic Singles from Wendy's are for the Young Bucks or Chili's is to Evil Uno, John Silver, and the rest of the members of the Dark Order in AEW? Well, if Uso does pull out the improbable win over his cousin at SummerSlam, it's safe to say fans will be at Mcdonald's throwing up the 1s in the drive-thru line.