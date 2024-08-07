In the weeks since making his triumphant debut in NXT, Joe Hendry has accomplished a lot as a member of the WWE Universe.

He's secured multiple wins, held a concert, and even entered into a feud with fellow UK act Gallus, which looks to be continuing on into the future even after defeating Joe Coffey cleanly on the first episode of NXT in August.

Remaining in the ring after his massive win as the crowd cheered him on, Hendry was asked by Sarah Schreiber about how he's liking NXT so far, to which he delivered a response that should have fans incredibly hyped about the future.

“See now you're talking like it's over. I like it here and I might just stay for a lot longer!” Joe Hendry told fans watching NXT. “And I know there's a lot of people in that locker room who have a problem with that but they can find me right here next Tuesday. And as for what's next, you won't even have to say my name, believe me, I will appear!”

Welp, there you go, folks; while the NXT-TNA partnership is still very much in its early stages, as no TNA wrestler has won an NXT title, and no NXT Championship has been held by anyone from TNA. Still, considering Hendry has been allowed to work out at the Performance Center and currently has an entry on the official WWE roster page, it's clear he isn't going to be leaving any time soon, as he remains just too popular to leave WWE as they prepare to move from USA Network to The CW.

Joe Hendry wants to get in the ring with John Cena and The Rock

Speaking of the many, many goals Joe Hendry wants to accomplish as a member of the WWE Universe, the “Prestigious One” recently stopped by The Wrestling Matt with ex-The Bump host Matt Camp and revealed that his top goal at the moment is to share the ring with The Rock and maybe even have a dueling concert with “The Great One” a la Elias back in the day.

“I don’t know if anything’s gonna top that Rock concert in Toronto from The Rock. I appreciate the kind words. Maybe one day we’ll see a guitar-off between myself and The Great One, who knows?,” Joe Hendry asked Matt Camp on The Wrestling Matt via Fightful. “We’ve already had me versus Elias. But I’ve just got a feeling me and The Rock are gonna have to cross paths at some point. To me, he’s still got the number one concert segment.”



Pretty interesting stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as Hendry has even more all-time legends on his wishlist than just the “Final Boss,” including one performer who he won't be wrestling against after 2025.

“That’s not my imagination. I genuinely believe that will happen. I believe I will have an in-ring interaction with The Rock. I believe I will have a match with John Cena,” Hendry revealed. “If I’d have told you four months ago this is where I’d be right now, no one would have believed me. But I did. My team did. Me and my team were talking about this stuff months before it happened. You can say manifesting, but we put very strategic plans in place to be where we are right now. Taking on John Cena, it’s something that I’m preparing for right now. No one’s told me this is gonna happen. But again, no one told me that I was gonna be debuting on NXT until the day before. So I’m just preparing for it. I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

You know, you have to give it to Hendry, while the idea of a TNA talent landing a program or even a segment with either Cena or The Rock is borderline unthinkable, as it has quite literally never happened before, a lot of what the “Prestigious One” has accomplished over the past few weeks has never happened before, and much of it is because of his unique, singular social media star power. If anyone is going to leave a winner from this WWE-TNA partnership – other than the NXT stars who need more reps, as Triple H noted after SummerSlam – it's going to be Hendry, as he could be a viral moment or two away from appearing with Cena or The Rock in some video designed to go nuclear on social media and draw even more eyes to what both parties are bringing to the table at the moment.