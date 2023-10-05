After truly embodying what it means to be a part-time over the past few years, it's really been nice to have John Cena back as a full-time member of SmackDown over the last month or so.

Sure, it's not like Cena's been hanging out at home, watching TV and taking a shot anytime his voice or person appears in a commercial – he wouldn't last long, considering the volume – as he's got a healthy television and film career and is widely lauded for his talents in the industry, but when you say “John Cena” the words that still usually precede his name are “WWE Superstar” and for good reason: Because he's a legit challenger for the “Greatest of all Time” moniker.

Sitting down for an interview with Kayla Braxton to discuss, well, whatever they'd like – it's not like this is some “one night only” limited-time attraction – for The Bump, Cena was asked about his short but sweet reunion with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on SmackDown a few weeks back, when the duo exchanged pleasantries after “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” handed Austin Theory his behind in the ring. While things haven't always been the best between the two men, as Cena's very personal promos shooting on the “Brahman Bull” are, by his own account, a “professional mistake” on his part, in the end, the duo remain friends, which is nice to hear.

“In between the times we’ve spent with one another, I’ve openly come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part,” John Cena told Kayla Braxton via Fightful. “I’ve been very apologetic and open with my apology, the way I conducted business was in the realm of trying to do good business. We did great business, and it was really nice to see a friend. He’s actually very generous with his time, we actually conversed a little bit. That was the first time we’ve seen each other since publicly apologizing for that, and I just want to make sure he heard it from me face to face as well. It was really nice to see a friend.”

Now granted, would Cena have come out and said he and Rocky hate each other if that were the case, admitting that they are only cordial on screen because WWE writes it that way? No, probably not, but then again, considering Cena is sort of doing WWE a favor any time he returns, he probably wouldn't okay any questions he doesn't want to answer. If he says the two Hall of Famers are cool, then that is likely the case.

John Cena believes WWE is in the middle of a boom period.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Kayla Braxton, John Cena discussed WWE in 2023 and how it stacks up to the other eras he's been a part of.

While Cena has seen a lot in WWE, being on top of the company on and off again over the past 20 years, in his opinion, this is the best time to be both a Superstar and a fan because the crowds are huge, the fans are engaged, and that proverbial arrow is still pointed firmly upward heading into the future.

“There’s never been a better time for WWE than now. With all of the things, from an administrative and business standpoint, that’s going on, from the influx of talent that we have, through the advances in recruiting that we have. We’re gaining the best, we currently field the best, and our future is on an upward trajectory,” Cena said via Fightful. “I say our future because I will always consider myself part of the WWE family. It’s awesome to see. I’ve had thoughts of, what will they do without me? They will go on, and they will be fine. It really is awesome to see WWE better than it was in 2010, better than it was in 2015. It is a better place now than when it was when I was a full-time performer.”

Now granted, is there a chance something crazy could happen that stops WWE cold in its tracks? Could AEW pick up steam once more with Edge working a program once more with his life-long friend Christian Cage as Adam Copeland? Or could the promotion blow the end of Roman Reigns' title reign to such an incredible degree that fans simply walk away for good? Sure, anything is possible, but right now, WWE is clearly on top, and with the huge boost provided by linking up with UFC under the TKO banner, it's hard to see that slowing down any time soon.