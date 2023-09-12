Though it's only been three weeks since the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt, the loss of one of professional wrestling's true creative luminaries has remained front of mind for many a fan around the world.

His fellow wrestlers have paid tribute to their fallen comrade, producers and “OGs” of the sport have peeled back the curtain on just how special a mind he had for the business, and even folks outside of the business have wished him farewell, with Vanessa Hudgens of High School Musical fame saying goodbye to the man behind the “Fiend” mask.

And on Tuesday, September 12th, one more tribute came in from Jojo Offerman, Wyatt's widow, and the mother to two of his four kids. Taking to social media, the former WWE ring announcer opened up about her relationship with the fallen Superstar, and her wish to see him again in the future.

“I've written and rewritten this post so many times because there are no amount of words in this world to describe Windham and what he means to me. But I've also been avoiding it because, in some weird way, it makes all of this all too real. I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that every day. I'm so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate. Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime, and oh baby, I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day,” Jojo Offerman wrote on social media.

“He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him. Our bond was magical, something only the two of us understood. And that beautiful bond brought two perfect babies into the world. That's another thing: he was the BEST daddy to Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl. Family was EVERYTHING to him. Windham knew me better than I knew myself, and he always knew how to calm my storm, as I did for him. He was the only person in the world that I could be unapologetically myself around, and not only did he accept it, he loved it. I cry because I wish we had more time, baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have. I will always love you, Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever, baby, until we meet again.”

Bray Wyatt is survived by his Offerman and his four children, Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl. RIP.

JoJo’s tribute to Windham via Instagram ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e6OaDljgam — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) September 12, 2023

Dutch reveals how close The Righteous came to joining Bray Wyatt in WWE.

When Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in 2022 and debuted his new Wyatt6 concept, the first of which featured the debut of Uncle Howdy, more than a few fans of the promotion wondered if Vincent, aka Vinny Marseglia, was the man behind the mask.

On paper, it made sense, right? Wyatt and the members of the former Ring of Honor faction The Righteous had taken pictures together on social media, and the prospects of the then-free agents signing up with WWE to fill out the group simply made too much sense for more than a few fans.

Speaking with Developmentally Speaking about Wyatt and the rumors of a jump to WWE, Dutch explained that, though he doesn't know what Wyatt was cooking up, he and Vincent were trending towards signing with NXT last December.

“I don't know if we'll ever know, but definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction. I think it would have been great. We were down in NXT for a week or so back in December,” Dutch said via Fightful. “Yeah, the ball seemed to be rolling at the time. It kind of just got stopped for whatever reason. Maybe it was the illness that he had, whatever, I'm not 100% sure. I don't know if we'll ever know, but it was definitely a possibility.”

Though Wyatt never pulled the trigger on anything requiring Dutch and Vincent in WWE before his passing, the former does believe the rumors surrounding his addition to the storyline led Tony Khan to sign the duo up and place them into a storyline on Ring of Honor television with fellow spooky dudes the Dark Order.

“Oh yeah, we talked a lot about having ideas and stuff like that,” Dutch added. “Never came to fruition, but the ideas and stuff, it was being thrown around. I don't think that I would be in the position that I am now with AEW if it wasn't for him. We created that buzz on social media for X amount of months, and whether it happened or not, everything happens for a reason. So I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him right now.”

Would it have been cool to see Dutch and Vincent as part of the Wyatt Universe in WWE? Yes, yes, a million times yes; though we don't know exactly what Wyatt had in store, learning the end point of his angle would give fans some closure to what was shaping up to be one of WWE's big storylines. Will that information ever come out? Unfortunately, we may never know.