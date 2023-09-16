When Jon Moxley eventually hangs up his boots and submits himself to the toughest foe of his professional career, retirement, he has one, maybe two spots in WWE Hall of Fame on lock.

A member of arguably the most important faction of the previous decade, The Shield, Moxley spent the better part of nine years working under Vince McMahon, tagging alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, working singles matches as a contender for World, Intercontinental, and United States Championship, and even taking part in some iconic – for the wrong reasons – segments involving gas masks and hot dog carts. While it wasn't always perfect, and despite his “made man” status, Mox jumped ship as soon as he could to a brand new start-up promotion AEW, fans will forever have fond feelings for the “Lunatic Fringe” and secretly hope to see one last Shied fist bump while the three men can still stand.

Discussing his match with Orange Cassidy from All Out on the Bleav Pro Wrestling podcast, Moxley compared his experience to that of OC and disclosed a very interesting anecdote about his final conversation with Mr. McMahon before leaving.

“I take a lot of pride in our work and our work ethic and the standard we set ourselves to, and the way we do the job. To be one of those guys that's reliable, that's always there, the downside is that it's very easy to take you for granted. The last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, he straight up told me, we took you for granted. It is a tough job because I got a lot of experience, a lot of stuff is very familiar to me, and I'm comfortable doing stuff that a lot of other people may be intimated by,” Jon Moxley said via Fightful.

“Orange Cassidy pulled off an amazing performance. He lost, but he pulled off an amazing performance in his first-ever pay-per-view main event. That was not planned weeks out, in fact, everything would have looked completely different. That's kind of how it's going to go. If you're going to have any success in wrestling, it's very rarely going to go according to plan, you've got to be ready to take the opportunity when it's there and when things go array, [and] when the wave changes direction, you got to be able to surf on it and stay on your board, and you've got to be able to go with the flow so to speak. Every big opportunity I've had, probably in my career, has come completely out of the blue. You got to be ready to get your s**t together and strike when the iron is hot.”

Is Mox correct? Did Mr. McMahon and WWE as a whole take Dean Ambrose for granted? In a word, yes; while the promotion picked its spots to let the “Lunatic Fringe” shine, he routinely took a back seat to Rollins and Reigns when they were all healthy and available. Unfortunately, sometimes you can't appreciate what you've got until it's gone.

Jon Moxley explains how his match with Orange Cassidy came together.

Continuing to discuss his in-ring efforts with “Freshly Squeezed,” Jon Moxley explained how his match with Orange Cassidy came together at All Out and why its spot on the card helped to dictate the in-ring drama.

“I think Orange Cassidy did that, 100%. Being in a main event, it's a big difference, especially on an AEW pay-per-view because they're so stacked,” Moxley said. “Often, counting Zero Hour, you're talking about five hours of wrestling and having to close that show. I don't have any other control over anything else in the show prior. A show in itself it like a living working art, you have to book it with its highs and lows. [If you do] the thousand miles per hour, foot to the gas pedal matches ten matches in a row, you're gonna burn the audience out, both watching at home and in the arena. If you're in the main event, you don't know where the people are going to be at by the time your match is up. You've got to almost instantly feel where they're at, and they might be taking a breath right now after the last match or two. You might need to start a little slower and lull them into a sense of relaxation, and then pick it back up. If me and Orange Cassidy were the first match, that match would have looked totally different. It would have been a different scenario. I don't like to plan too much in a situation like that, I want to gauge where we're at and see what we need to do.”

Widely considered one of the best matches of an incredible All Out card, it's hard to imagine Moxley and OC putting on anything short of a five-star banger if the match went on first, third, or even second-to-last, as it had drama, blood, and the sort of magic needed to end one of the longest title reigns in AEW history. And Moxley, to his credit, did a fantastic part of, well, beating the bricks off of an unlikely foe 326 days into his title reign.