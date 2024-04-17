While the biggest talking point out of AEW Dynamite last week was Tony Khan's decision to have the Young Bucks air the fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In last August, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson weren't the only members of the promotion to take a shot at WWE on the show, with Will Ospreay using some of his time to lampoon Paul “Triple H” Levesque for how he landed his job as the promotion's CCO.
To some, the shot was warranted, as Levesque went at Ospreay first and did so despite knowing his unique family situation with fellow wrestler Alex Windsor, but others thought it was tacky or even worse, as it was just another example of AEW looking unserious ahead of a big Pay-Per-View showdown in St. Louis.
One person who was really, really, really deep into the latter camp was Kevin Nash, who went absolutely off on Ospreay for taking a shot at his friend on his Kliq This podcast, borderline threatening him with, well, read on.
“I hope he’s got a 20-year f**king deal with AEW. I hope he can f**king kick a soccer ball. Cody [Rhodes] f**king beat [Triple H's] f**king crown with a sledgehammer,” Kevin Nash said via Fightful. “I think that if I’m Ospreay, there used to be old Puerto Rican, down in Puerto Rico, and the f**king phone would ring, and they’d pick up the phone. They’d say, ‘Hey, it’s Nash. What do you want me to tell him? Want me to tell him to f**k you?’ ‘No, no. Tell him to come on down. Then we’ll f**k him.’ So that’s where they’re at right now.’ If you’ve got the balls to f**king take a shot at the f**king boss’s wife, and then you got the balls to f**king show up and ask for a f**king job, you better f**king be able to have the balls to take whatever he’s gonna dish.”
What the heck? That's… certainly a take. Asked by his co-host, Sean Oliver, if he thinks WWE would still consider signing the “Ariel Assassin,” Nash had a mixed response, noting that while Ospreay can go, he's a bit too “indie-rific” for the business.
“I don’t know. It ain’t like somebody’s throwing a 100-mile-an-hour f**king fastball. It’s a work. Everything’s a work. I’m sure you can find something… is there a place for him in this f**king business for Will? Absolutely,” Nash noted. “I watched his match that everybody said was 11-stars, and I watched it as Kevin Nash, and then I watched it again as somebody that was just watching it. I didn’t watch it with a set opinion. I listened to the people, and Wes was very instrumental in me giving that a chance because he said he took his father, and he said of all the matches, his dad was just like, ‘Wow.’ So I think a lot of that translates in person. I just think that Paul [Levesque] didn’t mention him by name. Therefore, there’s no reason to get a**-hurt. It shows why he’s an indie-riffic guy. It shows why he didn’t make the move. He’s just not… he’s not smart to the business. Jade [Cargill] was.”
Alright, so what can fans really take away from this interview? Well, for one, Nash is beyond a homer for WWE, using his legends contract and Kliq relationship with Levesque to say some pretty ugly things about Ospreay when he clearly doesn't understand the entire situation. While one can argue if he's right or wrong, one thing is clear: Levesque would sign Ospreay in a heartbeat if afforded the opportunity, as he remains arguably the best wrestler in the world today, especially if he defeats Bryan Danielson at Dynasty later this month.
Will Ospreay vows to take the crown from Bryan Danielson at Dynasty.
Speaking of Will Ospreay's forthcoming match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty, the “Billy Goat” was asked about his forthcoming match with the “American Dragon” and how he plans to unseat one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. While Ospreay knows a thing or two about wrestling some of the best performers of all time, as he has already defeated Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, this match is special because it could truly mark a changing of the guard in professional wrestling.
“The respect I have for Bryan Danielson, I don’t have the vocabulary to be able to tell you how meaningful this match is to me. But it doesn’t mean that I’m starstruck by Bryan Danielson. I do see him as somebody that is reachable. I can take anything that Bryan Danielson has ever done, whether it’s in Ring of Honor or the other company, and do it better,” Will Ospreay told Uproxx Sports.
“You want this next generation to kick your a**, and here I am. I’m ready to take the reins from you. You’ve been the greatest wrestler of all time for god knows how long. But like you said, you’re coming to the end of your full-time career. I’m here to take the throne from you now, mate.”
Will Ospreay be able to secure the win, add a massive dragon mount to his trophy wall, and become even more of a lock for the moniker of the best wrestler in the world? Or will Danielson pull off another stunner and set things up for even more success in the future? Fans will find out soon enough.