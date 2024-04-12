When Will Ospreay came out on AEW Dynamite to cut a seemingly unpromoted promo on Triple H and then Bryan Danielson, it drew mixed reactions from fans online, to put it mildly.
Some fans loved the initiative of AEW's self-proclaimed ace to not take it on the chin when the top creative executive at the biggest wrestling promotion in the world challenged his work ethic, while others thought it was in poor taste to have another segment dedicated to bashing The Fed when there are so many things already going around in All Elite Land, especially considering Renee Paquette's reaction in the moment.
Discussing why Ospreay was so animated in his promo and why he was allowed to shoot it on Dynamite, Dave Meltzer passed along to fans why the “Ariel Assassin” felt the line was appropriate, as WWE was fine with his situation when they attempted to sign him last fall.
“Will Ospreay's shot at Triple H was Ospreay's own idea after feeling Triple H had ‘mocked his work ethic and dedication to the business.' As far as Ospreay, the promo was entirely his idea as he had very personal reasons to respond back,” Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio via WrestleTalk. “Management cleared it when he requested it, as he felt that after Levesque took a cheap shot at him, he didn't think it was wrong to jab back. It was bad timing because of the Punk thing, but Ospreay brought the idea to Khan, and even said he'd take full responsibility for it. Obviously the final responsibility is Khan, who clearly approved. Ospreay felt that when one of the most important people in the business, who he had respectfully negotiated with, had mocked his work ethic and dedication to the business. He had said he's never knocked WWE or its performers during the entire time. So he wanted to respond. His feeling was that WWE was fully aware about his situation with his partner, woman wrestling star Alex Windsor, and his stepson. But Levesque still took a cheap shot at him, and he felt Levesque deserved.”
Now, for fans out of the know, Ospreay's girlfriend, Alex Windsor, was previously married to British pro wrestler Ryan Smile until he passed away in 2020. With Ospreay now taking responsibility for Smile and Windsor's young son, the idea of moving for America – read: Florida – was simply out of the question for the “Billy GOAT” and a big reason why he signed with AEW over WWE at the end of his New Japan deal. If WWE now has an issue with that, so much so that Triple H took a shot at him on The Pat McAfee Show, well, it makes sense that Ospreay felt the need to shoot right back.
Revisiting Will Ospreay's shots at Triple H with context.
So, with the context of Will Ospreay wanting to defend the honor of his girlfriend, his practically adopted son, and his own integrity in mind, why not re-read what the “Commonwealth Kingpin” had to say about Triple H on AEW Dynamite and see what he had to say through that lens.
“Uh yeah, and I'd only just seen that Bryan Danielson interview, so I need to respond to that as well, so my apologize, guys, I just want to talk. I asked Tony, and he said, ‘You have five minutes; TV time is expensive,'” Will Ospreay informed the crowd on Dynamite. “So there's this rumor that I'm afraid of the grind. And I'll be honest, I have no idea where this conversation has come from because I'm one of the only guys that is traveling every week to the UK and America, eight, ten-hour flights, every single week, and I'm delivering some of the best professional wrestling matches this world has ever seen, bruv. And normally, right, I wouldn't rise to this type of bait, but seeing as the guy that said it is only in the position he's in because he was grinding on the boss' daughter, you are in no position to tell me what the grind is all about my friend because you have no idea what I fight for. So let this be a painful jab back and a gentle reminder that you do not throw stones at an assassin with a machine gun.”
Context aside, Ospreay looks like an angry dude who maybe took one shot a bit too seriously than he should have, especially considering his name was never actually mentioned by “The Game.” With that context added, well, Ospreay seems much more justified, even if the timing wasn't ideal.