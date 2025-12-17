Days after undergoing finger surgery, a latest update has emerged on former WWE tag-team Champion JD McDonagh. The former champion recently underwent surgery to treat a long-standing issue with his hand.

A few hours ago, Finn Bálor dropped an update on McDonagh after visiting him in the hospital.

“I just got home this very second from checking on my dear friend [JD McDonagh] & I can confirm that he is in good spirit’s & will make a full recovery [thumbs up emoji].”

Earlier, McDonagh had uploaded to his Instagram stories notifying fans about his surgery. Lying on the hospital bed, McDonagh announced that he would be taking some time off from WWE TV to “get put back together.”

JD McDonagh on his Instagram Stories: “Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together. Won’t be long, BRB” pic.twitter.com/pUQvSEWN3j — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

This past week on Monday Night RAW, fans found Bálor absent as Dominik Mysterio announced that the former Universal Champion was away visiting McDonagh in the hospital.

McDonagh's injury hasn't been officially specified. And fans are still hoping for a definitive timetable for the former champion's comeback.

Article Continues Below

JD McDonagh reflects on winning WWE tag-team gold with Finn Bálor

A few months ago, JD McDonagh opened up in detail about winning WWE Tag Team Championship with Finn Bálor. The duo won the WWE World Tag Team Championship twice, with their reign lasting 112 days.

“I said to you earlier WWE was the goal,” McDonagh noted. “But if you had to put a gun to my head when I was 14 years old and said, What’s your ultimate fantasy dream in wrestling? I would have said, win the Tag Titles with Finn [Bálor]. Honestly, so I looked up to him a lot because obviously the age difference. He’s 9-10 years older than me, and he’s lit the way for me in a lot of ways, showing me that it is possible.

“I felt kind of for a long time I was chasing him, trying to catch up to him. He did Japan, so I did Japan a few years later. He made it to America, and it took me a little while. But I made it to America, and then for it all to kind of culminate with being his partner and lifting the Tag Team Titles together,” he continued.