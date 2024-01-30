Imperium brought out a better New Day.

After weeks and weeks of back-and-forth bickering, fans of the WWE Universe will finally get to see what could be the grand finale of New Day's feud with Imperium when Kofi Kingston wrestles Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

On paper, Kingston is actually a pretty formidable contender for the longest-reigning IC Title holder in WWE history, as he's held seven different belts over 22 reigns in the WWE Universe, including his “KofiMania” stint with the WWE Championship, but “The Jamaican Sensation” hasn't been a viable singles wrestler in some time, with his last solo championship coming in 2019. Gunther, by contrast, hasn't lost a singles match cleanly on the main roster since leaving NXT in April 2022 and already has a singles win over Kingston in December of 2022.

Discussing his feud with Imperium on Busted Open Radio ahead of his match with Gunther, Kingston explained why he feels as though New Day's feud with Imperium has been mutually beneficial for both parties, as they've both been able to grow on television and in the ring.

“My whole thing with goals is, what I’ve learned about being in this industry is that no matter what goals you set, nothing ever goes that way. It just doesn’t. I really concentrate more on being able to adjust to whatever is thrown at me and be able to take what’s given to me and make it more than it was when it was given to me. So for example, we were just talking about this storyline-wise, me and Wood, we weren’t involved in a storyline for almost a year. Still on TV, doing stuff, having great matches, being able to do all that. But from a storyline-perspective, it wasn’t, it was NXT, when we went there and we had our whole run with the titles and all that, which was great,” Kofi Kingston said via Fightful.

“The time period between that and what we’re doing now with Imperium, that just happened. Because when me and Giovanni were in there, he ends up getting hurt and getting concussed, and we had to stop the match mid-match. They would have never written that into a storyline, and only because that happened, allowed for me to go in there and go against Ludwig, and then allow him to show a different side that you didn’t think that he had. You always look at Ludwig and Giovanni as Gunther’s side pieces, for lack of a better word [laughs]. That’s what you visualize them as, and now we give them a chance to step up and be their own people and level up. That only happened because me and Gio were in there, and he ended up getting hurt. That happens, and then Woods comes in the next week, and he’s allowed to show a different side, and now all of a sudden, it’s like, oh my god, New Day’ turning up. Then we had this match this past week, and we’re out in the stands, and we’re fighting, and we’re going through tables, and all of sudden, people are like, ‘Oh, this is great, this is an aggressive side of New Day that we haven’t seen before.’ You’ve seen it before, but it’s really when the situation warrants for it to happen. I take a lot of pride in being able to do that and be able to adjust based on what the situation demands.”

Since first getting in the ring together late last year, Imperium and New Day have truly been able to work some of their best matches in ages, with the former looking like the team that held the NXT Tag Team Championships for 263 days and the latter getting to showcase a bit more aggression than fans are used to seeing from the typically happy tag team.

Kofi Kingston still isn't giving up on a match with the Young Bucks.

Heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble, Kofi Kingston and the rest of his New Day brothers stopped by the show's red carpet to talk all things wrestling ahead of the show.

Asked who they would like to see as a secret entrant, Kingston noted that, if he could have his way, he'd crack open the Forbidden Door and bring Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, the Young Bucks, over to WWE for a much-anticipated throwdown with the New Day.

“Secret entrant? I'm going to give a cop out answer here, there are so many possibilities,” Kofi Kingston said via Fightful. “We've always wanted to have matches with the Young Bucks. We've said that before. We say it all the time. They opened the door, then let Mickie James come here from TNA. Not me. I can talk about it. Y'all keep the Forbidden Door open, you didn't shut it. I'm gonna come through and peek and see.”



Xavier Woods, a long-time rival of Kenny Omega in the video game sphere, chimed in, too, letting fans know that they've technically already mixed it up with The Elite once.

“If they're coming from TNA, I just want to say, I may have been the first to jump ship from over there,” Xavier Woods noted. “I'm just saying. I started the fire. Then we played Street Fighter against the Young Bucks.”

Technically, The Elite should be pushing hard for an actual match with New Day, as they are technically down 0-1 against Kingston, Woods, and Big E, thanks to their loss to the trio in Street Fighter at E3. Still, considering Paul “Triple H” Levesque's disdain for the term Forbidden Door and even bigger issues with AEW, it's hard to imagine a world where such a match could actually happen unless, of course, it's timed perfectly around a free agency period Jeff Cobb-style.