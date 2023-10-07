With Fastlane rapidly approaching, LA Knight decided to address the WWE Universe in the opening segment of SmackDown, telling fans how he feels about tag teaming with John Cena, about earning another huge match at a Premium Live Event, and most importantly of all, about The Bloodline, a faction he suddenly has to deal with a lot because of his association with “The Champ.”

Unfortunately, Knight barely got a sentence off, as, much to the dismay of the fans in attendance, Paul Heyman broke into the conversation like only he knows how to do in an attempt to put the “Megastar” over in a way that felt more like an insult than a compliment.

“Ladies and gentlemen. Ladies and gentlemen! Boy, this is becoming a weekly lesson, isn't it? My name is not ‘Boooo,' my name is Paul Heyman, and I have a reputation for decade after decade of always spotting the next big thing in this industry,” Paul Heyman told the SmackDown crowd. “I see em coming from a mile away, I know who the next Megastar is going to be, and ladies and gentlemen, admittedly a little bit out of character and with all candor, the next Megastar in this business is going to be L A Knight. God, I hate when you do that! And that's to your credit. You are on a roll right now. You have all the momentum in the world. You, sir, have earned my respect and my admiration and…”

Clearly tired of being interrupted, Knight got back on the mic and attempted to shut down the ECW legend on the spot, letting him know that he didn't “buy any of his “B.S.”

“Are you done running your fat jowls yet?” LA Knight asked. “You've come out here, and you've told me everything great about me, and I appreciate that; it's a wise move, ‘Wise Man,' to put respect on my name. But uh, let me just check my receipt real quick, I didn't buy any of your B.S. Cuz here you are, out here talking about…”

Unfortunately for Knight, he once again found himself interrupted, with Jimmy Uso making a point to get in a few words on the WWE Superstar ahead of their match at Fastlane.

LA Knight is ready to let his fists do the talking at Fastlane.

After watching their “Wise Man” go it alone, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso made their way out to the ring and let LA Knight know that, by stepping into John Cena's business, he has become The Bloodline's business.

“Shut. Your mouth. Oh, I'm talking to you, LA Knight. Listen, we ain't been properly introduced, my Uce. I'm him, Jim Uso, with the enforcer Solo along with the OG, and out here to tell you right to your ugly uhm face, you ain't making it to Fastlane.”

Unenthused, LA Knight fired back at the faction, letting them know that, if they wanted to fight, he was ready to go.

“Boys, boys, boys, you guys were all excited here for a fight, but I get it, I get it, I get it, you didn't have permission from your little Chief to come out here, did ya?” LA Knight responded. “I tell ya what, here's how we'll do this: everybody's talking about John Cena-LA Knight, they're talking about the Bloodline at Fastlane tomorrow night but, I'm thinking about tonight. And what I'm thinking for tonight: Jimmy Uso, little wannabe Tribal Chief, since you wanna talk so tough, I tell ya what. How about me-you right here later on tonight so I can punt your a** to the moon! And you can learn once and for all who's game it is, with everybody saying LA Knight, yeah!”

Taking the ring in the main event of SmackDown, LA Knight was able to secure the win over Uso via DQ, but that isn't where the drama ended. No, in a way, that's actually where the drama began, as after the match, the Judgment Day came out to gang up on LA Knight, with only John Cena and eventually the dynamic duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso – in a rare SmackDown appearance – able to run the group off via an absolute demolition of auxiliary faction member JD McDonagh. With the score set to officially be settled at Fastlane in Indiana, it's clear the improvised tag teams of John Cena and LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are going to be facing as many as seven other performers when they get in the ring for their respective matches.