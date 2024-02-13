Save the congratulations for after the Elimination Chamber.

After making a rare appearance on RAW to compete for one of the final spots in the 2024 Elimination Chamber against Ivar of the Viking Warriors, LA Knight officially punched the ticket to WWE's second main roster Premium Live Event of 2024, heading down to Grayson Waller Land for a World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders match at Perth's Optus Stadium

Discussing his big win in an interview with Cathy Kelley – if you want to call it that – Knight revealed that he's tired of being praised without actually accomplishing anything before vowing to make good on his hype in Perth.

“Let me talk to ya; there's been a little too many congratulations coming my way the last few months, let's just be honest. Everybody's been talking about, ‘You know what? LA Knight, he's come out of nothing, and all of a sudden, he's this big star.' Some would say he's a ‘Megastar,' and they'd be right. Huh? Yeah! But here's the thing, man, what do I really have to hang my hat on yet at this point? What do I have to just sink my teeth into yet? And I'd say you have a big, fat goose egg. Did I win the Slim Jim Battle Royal? Yeah. Have I become pretty much the biggest star running today? Maybe some would argue there's a couple others up there with me rubbing elbows but let's just go ahead and call it what it is: you're talking about a man who came from, let's say feeble expectations and making it all the way to the top of the d**n industry!” LA Knight told Cathy Kelley after RAW.

“And people want to give me congratulations for that? Nah nah! Save the congratulations, leave the congratulations for when I walk out of the Elimination Chamber, the number one contender for that World Heavyweight Championship, and then congratulate me two times when we get to WrestleMania, and I take it off of Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins. Nice middle name you've got there pal but what you're gonna call yourself after that is former champion because right now, you're looking at the future champion. See, you've got five other guys walking into Perth, walking into the Elimination Chamber all going to get dropped, dropped, dropped, each one of them gonna get dropped on their head BFT-style because that's the only way that can go down because that's not an insult, that is just a fact of life. Why is that? Because whose game is it? With everyone saying you know, they know, everybody knows L-A-Knight, yeah!”

Will LA Knight be the man who makes it out of Perth with a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 40? Only time will tell, but after working his way up the card in 2023, the “Megastar” is looking to get some gold around his waist in 2024.

LA Knight puts all of WWE's Champions on notice.

Speaking of LA Knight's desire to become a champion in 2024, the “Megastar” recently stopped by In The Kliq to talk all things WWE and noted that one way or another, he wants to get a title match at WrestleMania 40 and finally earn the rights to call himself a champion at the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world.

“Well, I'll tell you what, if it presents itself and that's a thing, yeah, maybe. Look, WrestleMania, at this point, as far as the WWE Universal Undisputed Championship, that's already been determined. So, it's not going to be me and Roman Reigns… It's not me, so with that being the case, am I open to another opportunity on the way to claiming my throne at some point? Absolutely. So, we'll see,” Knight told In The Kliq via SE Scoops.

“Will I cross paths with Logan Paul? I don't know. Will I cross paths with Gunther? I don't know. Will I cross paths with Seth Rollins? I don't know, but at some point, one way or another, I'm coming for gold, and I'm looking for the top spot 'cause I can't be in any other spot.”

Which belt makes the most sense for LA Knight to pursue in 2024? Should he shoot for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the third time in six months, hoping that Cody Rhodes doesn't get the job done at WrestleMania 40? Or how about Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, even if a win would require him to change brands for the first time in his main roster career? An LA Knight-Gunther feud sounds sort of random, but putting him opposite Logan Paul for the next two months on the way to a United States Championship match in Philadelphia might just be the most interesting option of them all in terms of entertainment value. So long as LA Knight gets to make his WrestleMania debut, fans will be happy regardless.