When Mandy Rose was effectively fired from WWE for her extracurricular activities on FanTime, it legitimately shocked fans across the IWC.
Deep in the midst of a very dominant run at the top of the NXT card both as the Woman's Champion and as the leader of Toxic Arreaction with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, Rose was forced to drop her strap to Roxanne Perez on an episode of television, and was never seen again, passed off into the ether of wrestling free agency where the world was seemingly her oyster.
… except that didn't happen. Rose hasn't signed with another major promotion, hasn't worked a single indie match, and outside of her podcast and occasional signing appearances, she's been out of professional wrestling completely.
Discussing the end of her WWE run on For The Love of Wrestling, Rose revealed the one thing about the end of her WWE career that she still feels guilty about to this day, as it affected more than just her.
“Days like today, I will say, there was a part of me when I was sitting in the ring, doing the Q&A, and all the fans were there; I do miss it, I will say. I said in an interview not too long ago that I didn't really have the itch. I don't know if I have the itch to go back and wrestle full-time right now. However, I do miss the fans. I miss the camaraderie. I miss the adrenaline rush. I'm doing a lot of amazing things, and I'm so grateful for where I'm at in my life. But do I have that adrenaline rush? Not really,” Mandy Rose told For The Love of Wrestling via Fightful.
“I think that might be missing. I would do it for the fans. I would do it for the aspect of, there was some unfinished business….Toxic Attraction was so amazing, as much as some things didn't pan out the way I wanted. I do feel bad a little bit and a little guilty in the sense of like, we had something going so amazing, and I kind of feel for the girls in the group because they don't hold it against me or anything, but it's just one of those things where maybe there is something in the future. So never say never. I don't think the door is fully shut. The boots aren't totally hung up, so you'll just have to wait and see.”
What would have happened to Toxic Attraction if Rose wasn't released from the promotion? Would they be on RAW or SmackDown today, or would the faction have still been split up one way or another, with Dolin or Jayne becoming a huge singles star in the process? Unfortunately, fans will never know.
Mandy Rose reflects on her battle with the table at WrestleMania 38.
Speaking of aspects of Mandy Rose's WWE career that she may regret, the former member of Fire and Desire commented on one of her other notorious moments with the promotion, struggling with a table during her match at WrestleMania 38, on her Power Alphas Podcast, noting that she still takes flack about the moment to this day.
“People don't realize, those tables are heavy. They are heavy, they are hard, you're in the middle of the moment, you're blown (up). That was the worst match I've had. [Sonya] and I both say that was the worst match. There were so many things going on in our life, it was very bad. A very bad match. I practiced that so many times, ‘I got this,' and for some reason, I went the wrong way,” Many Rose revealed on her Power Alphas Podcast via Fightful.
“I tried to lift it (like I did), and you just can't. Then I'm trying to kick it up, and I can't get it up. Then it's moving with me. The ref was trying to help me so bad, ‘Do it this way.' Then he's telling me it's getting so bad, and it's taking so long that he's like, ‘Forget it, f**k the table. Forget it.' We weren't even using it, we were teasing it. It's a whole thing where you tease and then fall into it, but we didn't even have the spot of falling. He's like, ‘F**k it, we won't even tease it.' He kept telling me, ‘B plan.' ‘Nope, I got this.' It was so embarrassing. That was worse than me slipping at WrestleMania. Those are top two, but it was one of the most embarrassing moments of my career. People still haunt me with it. ‘Mandy Rose vs. The Table, WrestleMania 38.”
Unfortunately for Rose, WrestleMania hasn't been particularly kind to her over the years, as both the table spot and her runway slip happened at the “Showcase of the Immortals.” If she decided to return to the promotion in the future, she'd be wise to take major precautions moving forward or simply ask to skip the biggest wrestling show of the year, as the third time might just be the charm for all of the wrong reasons.