After being absent from American professional wrestling television for the better part of 20 years, the legacy of Owen Hart made an unlikely AEW debut in 2021 with the christening of the Owen Hart Cup, a men's and women's tournament that was won in May of 2022 by Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

With Year 2 of the tournament officially kicked off on AEW's summer tour through Canada, an actual member of the Hart family, Natalya Neidhart was asked about her uncle's legacy being honored by WWE's biggest rival on WrestleBinge and the mixed emotions that come with it.

“It's a great question and one that I don't get asked very often. For me, any way that we can keep my uncle's legacy alive — I don't know all of the particulars of why we can't do that in WWE. I have a deep amount of respect for [his widow,] Martha because I know that she's gone through so much trauma and she lost so much. When you have to raise your kids without a dad, it's something I'd never wish upon anyone to experience. So I always feel deeply for her, especially as a woman, but just as a person and knowing what kind of person my uncle was. Owen was such a special person,” Natalya said via Wrestling Inc.

“I work for WWE … but it's not my place, because, of course, I'm not Martha,” Natalya explained. “So it's not my place to say ‘this is what should happen' or ‘this is what I'd like to happen.' It's her call. It's her life, and she's had to endure so, so much. And I am just so happy that he is being honored, and he is being recognized, for not just the person he was in the ring, but the man he was outside the ring.”

Now, as Natalya might know if she watched the Darkside of the Ring episode about her uncle, Martha Hart has been locked in repeated battles with WWE since her husband's death, with the founder of the Owen Hart Foundation suing the company on multiple occasions and protesting whenever his likeness or name is used by Vince McMahon and company on television. While that hasn't stopped some wrestlers from tributing the “King of Harts” anyway, with Kevin Steen famously taking the “Owen” last name to honor Stu Hart's son, the chances of an Owen Hart Tribute show in WWE are very unlikely at any point in the future.

Konnan doesn't understand how WWE is treating Natalya.

Discussing the last member of the Hart Family in the WWE Universe on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan took issue with how Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the rest of the creative team have treated Natalya over the past few months, as he just doesn't see a point in “sh*tting” on the 15-year veteran at this stage of her career.

“You know what I thought when Natalya – when they were interviewing her right before her match, and she was kind of like doubting herself, ‘yeah, I gotta see if I still got it' and all that?” Konnan said. “I thought she was going to go into the match, give her a really tough match but lose. And people like, ‘No, you still got it.' But no, she went in, and [Ripley] just destroyed her, bro. And I just think, I'm not against that, but again, I just think she deserves better. They just sh*t on her constantly.”

While Konnan is known to be a tad incendiary at times – one could argue it's actually a pretty big part of his career – on this topic, it's hard to argue with the pride of Santiago, Cuba, on this particular topic. Since WrestleMania 39, where she teamed up with Shotzi in the Fatal Fourway Tag Team Showcase match won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Natalya has been featured prominently on television, making her return to Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions, but she has been consistently beaten down by Rhea Ripley whenever she gets in the ring with the WWE Women's World Champion. Could WWE have a payoff in mind for this storyline? Potentially so, but considering there's almost no world where the ‘BOAT” beats the “Eradicator” for the Women's World Champion, it is worth wondering what WWE has in store for this angle and if there's any way to get the daughter of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart back in the main event picture before the 41-year-old's Calgary native's professional wrestling career comes to an end.