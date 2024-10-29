When Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at the tender age of 36, no one would have held it against Taylor Rotunda, aka Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, if he never stepped foot in a WWE ring again as a professional wrestler.

Sure, he would almost certainly make an occasional appearance for the promotion from time to time, as he and his sister inducted father Mike Rotunda and uncle Barry Windham into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, and he will certainly play a role in his brother’s induction in the future, but wrestle? Without Windham Rotunda? Gosh, could the Uncle Howdy character even go on without the mastermind writing his story?

Well, as it turns out the answer is yes, as, on the Headlock podcast, Dallas boldly declared that he always knew he would return to the ring and to the character Wyatt designed for him, as he wanted to see the Wyatt vision through.

“A lot of emotions. I knew I was coming back to wrestling. Like I said, right before Windham's passing, we got so excited about this that we needed to come back. When he did pass, obviously I needed some time. But as that was going away or I was working through that, I knew I had to come back for him,” Dallas explained via Fightful.

“Obviously all that was going on in my mind. endless thoughts. Can I do this? What's this going to be like? But on that night and every night since when I hear that music and I feel like he's with me. I really do. Any doubts or fear, I like change. It's like he gives me the strength to do it. It's more strength than I've ever had in any other instance in wrestling. When I go out, I believe in it so much that I'm not even the same person when I'm out there. I'm more Uncle Howdy than I am Bo Dallas than I am Taylor Rotunda. If you were to have a conversation with me out there, it wouldn't be the same person that you're talking to right now.”

Now, for fans who watched Wyatt’s Peacock documentary, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, you certainly already know Dallas’ feelings on the matter, as he is without a doubt committed to continuing his brother’s legacy inside the ring and out of it, but learning just how little thought he put into retiring after his brother’s death is news all the same. No matter what Dallas has up his sleeve, it’s safe to say it will be in honor of Wyatt.

Bo Dallas has never had as much creative control as with Uncle Howdy

Elsewhere on Headlock, Dallas revealed just how much creative freedom he has within the Howdy character, as he’s never been afforded a chance to unleash his creative energy.

“Oh, for sure. This has always been the stuff that I've liked, and my brother. We've always been intrigued with the different, the odd, eerie parts of the world, scary stuff. I never got the opportunity to do that,” Dallas explained via Fightful. “We kind of both, go went down different lanes, and now I got this chance. I always saw what Windham was doing, and that's the stuff that both of us like but I was not in that. I didn't have the opportunity to do that. Now that I do, like I said, I feel like a little kid playing and I still feel like I have my brother with me and it's unbelievable.”

Considering some of the roles Dallas played in the WWE Universe before his return, The Social Outcasts, to The Miztourage, and The B-Team, yeah, it's safe to say Dallas has never been afforded this level of creative freedom, let alone this big of a spotlight, What WWE does with it, however, will be incredibly interesting to see.