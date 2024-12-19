With Survivor Series 2024 officially in the rearview, it has now been over a year since CM Punk returned to WWE after over a decade away from the promotion.

Now sure, technically, he had an extended run in AEW before making the jump, with many of his old storylines from Tony Khan's company now being re-done on RAW, but for fans of the promotion and the promotion only, this has been their first run with the “Best in the World” since the Barack Obama administration, and they've been loving it.

Well, as it turns out, Punk has been loving it too, calling his WWE run a “dream come true” on his RAW on Netflix kickoff event.

“I honestly think if I never came back I had a good career. I feel fortunate everyday I wake up, people ask me ‘How you doing today?’ I say ‘I woke up’. That’s the base line, to be able to come back here. To a place I never honestly wanted to leave, you know, stuff happens. This has been a dream come true for me,” Punk said via WrestleTalk.

“We’re gonna talk about it, we’re gonna be on Netflix, to be a part of this company while we break new ground and do things that I never saw on the horizon, it’s really exciting for me. It’s great to be here, it’s great to be in the mix. I tore my tricep and woe is me’d for eight minutes and said ‘This is the worst thing that ever happened to me’. And then I said I’d make it the best thing that ever happened to me, and man I really think we did and I’m excited.

“I feel like after 12 months, and a horrible injury which would have maybe ended some other careers I get the chance to do it all over again. So I’m looking at January as a fresh start, Royal Rumble, Netflix, Road to WrestleMania, it sounds corny, I sound like a company man but it’s 100% been a dream come true.”

Unfortunately for Punk, his first run with the company has been filled with more than a few setbacks, including multiple injuries, work and shoot, along the way. Still, if he's enjoying this run and fans are enjoying it too, it's hard to look at this marriage as anything other than a resounding success, even if 2025 will all but define it versus his all-time great efforts in WWE, Ring of Honor, and yes, even AEW.